Kristen Stewart Reunites With ‘Twilight’ Co-Stars, But Where Is Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson rose to fame because of their portrayal of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga – and fans couldn’t wait to see the exes reunite on the big screen. Since that isn’t possible at the moment, seeing the cast together in a public gathering is probably enough to delight many Twihards.

The 27-year-old actress and her former co-stars Nikki Reed and Ashley Green were recently spotted at an event hosted by Elle. According to Refinery29, the three ladies had a mini reunion at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Reed played Rosalie Hale while Green starred as Alice Cullen in the film series based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels. Nikki and Rosalie even posed on the red carpet together.

This isn’t the first time that Kristen reunited with her Twilight co-stars. Last year, the award-winning actress attended the same event with Nikki Reed, Anna Kendrick and Dakota Fanning. Stewart and Ian Somerhalder’s wife even posed in front of the cameras, which they failed to do so this year.

While Kristen Stewart comfortably hangs out with her former co-stars, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson has managed to avoid running into the other cast of the popular romance fantasy film series. The 31-year-old actor probably wanted to avoid the controversy of being seen with his former lover especially now that he is single.

The British heartthrob recently called off his engagement with FKA Twigs. According to E! News, their travel schedules took a big toll on their relationship. They reportedly bought a house together, but she moved out because it was just not working out between them. Despite their breakup, they allegedly still have love for each other.

After numerous reports confirmed Robert’s split with FKA, most of the Twihards wanted to see him and Kristen get back together. Unfortunately, the actor allegedly chose to lean on his close friend Katy Perry. Romance rumors started to spread when the duo were spotted having dinner back in August. However, an insider claimed that they are just close pals. Another source revealed that Pattinson is not dating anyone right now.

Stewart, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with supermodel Stella Maxwell. However, she revealed that she is open to dating men again. Inquisitr previously reported how the Personal Shopper star compared dating to food. Kristen, who decided to come out of the closet last year, started seeing women after her breakup from Robert.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar. “I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

It’s been years since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were seen together and fans are eager to see them reunite even for another movie. During an interview with Yahoo! Movies, the English actor revealed that the madness that surrounded his life due to the fame he gained for playing Edward Cullen has calmed down. Probably because he spends more time in London and takes on roles that interest him.

While Robert seems to prefer staying out of the spotlight after a highly-publicized break up from Kristen, he didn’t eliminate the possibility of doing a Twilight reboot. When the reporter asked him if he could ever see himself playing the dashing vampire again, he made fun of the thought at first but later on hinted that he may grab the opportunity.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations,” Pattinson said. “So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

Since Robert Pattinson has shown interest in doing another Twilight movie, then it is now up to Kristen Stewart to decide if she is willing to do another film with her ex-boyfriend.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]