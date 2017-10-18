Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez’s Son, Lux Russell, Looks Adorable In New Photo Shoot

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s baby boy participated in a photo shoot earlier this week, and the images that have been shared from behind-the-scenes are absolutely adorable.

As the Teen Mom 2 star and her former boyfriend reportedly remained estranged due to Chris Lopez’s failure to acknowledge his paternity, Lux Russell Lowry posed for some cute photos that Kailyn Lowry later shared with her many fans and followers on Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to Lux Russell Lowry, her third son, in early August, months after she and Chris Lopez ended their relationship. As fans of the MTV reality series may recall, Lowry struck up a romance with Lopez while attending Delaware State University at the end of last year following her divorce announcement.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin separated last May and the Teen Mom 2 star wasted no time moving on. In fact, she became pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby boy later that year.

Since welcoming her baby boy, Kailyn Lowry has continued to share adorable images of the child, including a family photo with his two older half-brothers, 7-year-old Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, whose father is Javi Marroquin.

Chris Lopez has posted images of his son online as well.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the longtime reality star and mother of three is currently in the process of launching her own show. As she revealed during a recent interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, the new series is “definitely in the works” but when it comes to signing a deal to air the show, there doesn’t appear to be any solid plans in place quite yet.

Although rumors have swirled in regard to a possible exit from Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry doesn’t seem to be going anywhere at this time and recently confirmed to her fans and followers on Twitter that she was heading to Los Angeles to reunite with her co-stars.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]