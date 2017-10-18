Josh And Anna Duggar’s Daughter Meredith Sings With Spurgeon In New Duggar Family Video

Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer prominently featured on their family’s TLC series, but their daughter, Meredith, recently became a star on the Duggars’ Facebook page. She had to share the spotlight with her popular cousin, Spurgeon, but she didn’t seem to mind.

Josh Duggar has not appeared on Counting On at all, and his wife has only made rare appearances on the current season of the show. Anna Duggar frequently appeared on earlier episodes of Counting On to talk about how she was coping with her husband’s two big scandals, and she was also occasionally filmed spending quality time with her sisters-in-law. However, the mother of five only popped up in a handful of scenes on Joy-Anna Duggar’s recent wedding special. She was a bridesmaid, so she was filmed reacting to Joy-Anna’s wedding dress with the rest of the bridal party. She was also present when the Duggar sisters gave the bride-to-be her “something old, something new, something borrowed” gifts.

It’s unclear why Anna’s role has been so drastically reduced on this season of Counting On, but her absence means that her children also don’t pop up on the show very often. Luckily for Duggar fans who want to keep up with Josh and Anna’s brood, the Duggars share social media posts about the couple and their kids from time to time. On Tuesday, fans were delighted to discover a video of 2-year-old Meredith on the Duggars’ Facebook page. In the cute clip, the little girl sings and plays the piano with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s son, 23-month-old Spurgeon. Soon after Meredith begins banging on the instrument, her cousin crawls up on the piano bench beside her to turn her performance into a duet.

Michelle Duggar can be heard in the background saying that Meredith and Spurgeon are performing their own unique rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” The toddlers aren’t singing the words or playing the right notes, but they almost nail the melody with their baby babble.

“These two are just adorable, together and on their own!! Thank you Michelle Duggar Family Official for sharing this with me/us tonight. It was a truly feel good moment on the internet. More please!” read one response to the video.

“The pirate version of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star ‘Arrrhhhh, Argghh, Argh’ LOL Just a few more lessons! LOL,” another delighted fan commented.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Other fans remarked on how big Meredith is getting. She was the baby of the family until just last month, which is when Anna Duggar gave birth to her fifth child. As reported by People, Mason Garrett Duggar was born on September 12. In addition to Meredith, his older siblings include Mackynzie, 7; Michael, 6; and Marcus, 4.

The births of Josh and Anna Duggar’s first three children were filmed for 19 Kids and Counting, but TLC quit focusing on Anna’s pregnancies after Josh’s sexual molestation scandal rocked the Duggar family. Meredith was born in the tumultuous time period between the breaking of that scandal and the revelation that Josh had cheated on Anna Duggar. As noted by Today, her July 16, 2015, birth date came just days after TLC decided to cancel 19 Kids and Counting.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]