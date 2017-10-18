Blake Shelton Jokes About Sleeping With Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton most definitely aren’t a couple, but it turns out that doesn’t mean Kelly doesn’t think about heading into the bedroom with her longtime friend and soon-to-be co-coach when she joins The Voice Season 14 next year.

Blake recently made a pretty surprising confession about the American Idol winner while introducing her at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, where he revealed that Kelly once told him to imagine that they’d once gotten very intimate. Very, very intimate.

Shelton explained how he’d often bring out Clarkson during his shows to surprise the crowd to perform the country hit “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” which Kelly originally recorded with Jason Aldean, only it turns out the mom of two thought there was a little something missing during their performances together.

“We did it a bunch of times. The first time we did it, after I got done with my show, I was like ‘Oh my god! People freaked out. That was so cool!’ And she was like, ‘Eh, it was good,'” Blake recalled of hitting the stage with Kelly, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“After her show, I said, ‘What do you think? That was cool right?’ And she goes, ‘Well… you know…,'” suggesting that Clarkson actually wasn’t too happy with how their duet performances went down.

Blake said during the luncheon that he then told her, “I know I’m a limited singer at best, but I was like, ‘Man, I thought I was hittin’ the notes,'” to which Kelly had a very interesting – and NSFW – response.

“[Then] she looked at me and she goes, ‘I want you to sing the song like we’ve been f**kin’!'” Blake recalled of Kelly’s very interesting advice.

Shelton, who’s been dating Gwen Stefani for two years, then joked that he and the star probably shouldn’t take that advice before Clarkson joins The Voice next year as a coach. “I don’t think that’s how she should approach coaching [during] Season 14 of The Voice,” he teased.

Thanks @blakeshelton for being there for me today @variety “Power of Women” ???? I hate giving speeches and I know you don’t like to either so give it up y’all for having great friends that will be there for you! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Shelton confirmed that the “Love So Soft” singer would be joining the show in 2018 back in May where he revealed via a Facebook Live stream that he thinks of her as being like family after years of friendship.

Kelly and Blake have notably been pretty close friends – and nothing more – for years, as Clarkson even recently revealed that Shelton was a big factor in getting her to choose The Voice over her former show American Idol after both talent searches offered her spots on their judging panels earlier this year.

Noting that her husband Brandon Blackstock – who is also stepson to country star Reba McEntire – is actually Blake’s manager, she told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that it was her existing relationship with the country star, who’s been a coach on every season so far, that swayed her away from her former show.

“We’re used to The Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family,” she explained of how her family life, including that of her two children, 3-year-old River and 1-year-old Remington, already revolves around the NBC series.

Kelly made similar comments to Variety last week, explaining that she also didn’t want to be away from her husband, who spends a lot of time with Shelton on the set of the NBC show.

“At the end of the day, I don’t like being separate from my husband. Blake is his artist. We’re all there,” she told the site of choosing the NBC series over the show she won back in 2002. “For American Idol, you have to travel.”

