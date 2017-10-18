Gordon Hayward Suffers Horrible Injury & While Everyone Shows Support, Skip Bayless Bashed For Heartless Tweet

Gordon Hayward made his Boston Celtics debut on Tuesday, Oct. 17, but just five minutes into the game, he twisted his ankle in a horrific-looking injury. His left foot bent uncomfortably after landing under the basket when he went up for an alley-oop pass and collided with LeBron James.

Hayward’s left ankle rotated in an unsettling angle and everyone froze at that moment. The sight of his injury really shocked everyone in the stadium and some of the players were also seen turning their heads and covering their mouths in obvious terror.

The audience at Quicken Loans Arena that has been silent following the accident, stood up to give Gordon Hayward an ovation as he left the court. Reports stated that an x-ray was performed and results revealed that the player dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old player will be flown to Boston and go straight to New England Baptist Hospital as soon as they land. Then, surgery will immediately follow.

Moments after Gordon Hayward was injured, NBA players and fans showed their support through tweets in social media. Prayers and good wishes were sent to him, and they keep pouring in even now.

However, one man, Fox Sports‘ Skip Bayless, drew flak as his tweet “of support” looked out of place. It seems he had a different take on what happened to the Boston Celtics forward.

After tweeting about the injury, Bayless followed it up with this.

“If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron’s path to losing a sixth final gets even easier.”

Less than a minute after the tweet was posted, the heartless message was ripped apart by those who came across it. One of the first to respond was Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan who called the sports columnist a clown.

San Antonio’s Rudy Gray also expressed disgust over Bayless’ tweet.

Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face! https://t.co/1HYNPwdw7T — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 18, 2017

American musician and fellow sports columnist like Bruce Arthur were aghast as well.

You're really a sensationalist jerk Skip. Hope the attention you get from this is enough.. it wont be. It wont ever be. Shannon > you — Sean Grandillo (@seangrandillo) October 18, 2017

For some fans, Skip Bayless is a tasteless sports commenter.

Skip don’t care. He is tasteless. That’s not a sports moment. A mans health and livelihood are on the line. — TJD (@Terrencejdooley) October 18, 2017

On the other hand, support for Gordon Hayward flooded various social media. Just on Twitter alone, fans, colleagues, and friends wished him well. Retired basketball champ Bill Russel told Hayward that he is not alone and they are here for him. Former Celtics’ Paul Pierce expressed support by simply posting, “Prayers for GH.”

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017

"We're still a fraternity. We're still brothers. You never want to see anyone get injured." Coach sends @gordonhayward well wishes. pic.twitter.com/m43Z8ni6pQ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics in July. It was reported that his four-year contract is worth $128 million. His accident today overshadowed the Cavalier’s win, with Irving’s winning basket via free throw as the game was about to end. The final score was 102-99.

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]