Even though Katie Holmes ended her marriage in 2012, her name is still brought up when it comes to Tom Cruise and Church of Scientology. Katie recently appeared in the news when a picture surfaced online showing her walking on a beach with her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx. Despite all the denying, the released picture showed that after Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes reportedly moved on in her life. That being said, there are multiple reports talking about Suri Cruise’s future if Katie decides to marry Jamie.

There are many reports that suggest that Tom Cruise has also moved on in his life and has nothing to do with his former wife. It was earlier reported by Inquisitr that Tom Cruise has an inclination towards his Mission: Impossible 6 movie co-star Vanessa Kirby and is reportedly planning to get married before Katie announces her marriage date with Jamie Foxx.

As of now, both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not released any statements about their alleged affair and their mutual take on the future. That being said, multiple reports are addressing that the new couple is reportedly afraid of Tom Cruise and thinks that he might not be comfortable with this relationship. The report further points out that Katie reportedly thinks that her ex-husband can influence her 11-year-old daughter Suri to follow the Church of Scientology.

A report suggests that the reason behind all the silence and secret romance is Tom Cruise. Reportedly, Jamie Foxx even decided to end his affair with Katie Holmes as he had concerns over his former friend.

“Jamie doesn’t know Tom’s crazy side and he likes to keep it that way. He’s heard war stories from Katie about what it’s like to be his bad side and he doesn’t want that drama.”

Not only this, it was also reported that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx decided to elope in a secret wedding, but the Batman movie actress is terrified when it comes to Tom Cruise. She was also worried that the Vanilla Sky movie star would reportedly take Suri away from her.

“They’ve discussed eloping or having a small, quiet wedding in an out-of-the-way place. She’s terrified of how her ex-husband will react to her moving on to a new life with another man. She’s worried Tom could come crashing back into her and Suri’s lives, take her to court to get more custody and try to sway Suri over to Scientology,” an insider revealed.

However, it was previously reported that Tom Cruise has very little to do with his daughter Suri Cruise. At the same time, after divorce, Katie has every right to move on in her life but apparently, Tom is not happy with other men being a part of Suri’s life.

“He’s been fine with Katie raising Suri as a single parent. There’s no way he’s going to sit still and let another man — especially Jamie — raise his daughter,” the magazine previously reported.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Cruise’s representatives have not commented on the claims made by the news outlets. So fans should understand that these claims can just be rumors and speculations about their lives.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen]