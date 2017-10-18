There are several theories about what will happen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi now that the sequel’s final trailer has been released. Some fans believe that Rey will be seduced by the Dark Side while others think that Kylo Ren will change his mind about being a part of the First Order. But is it possible that Supreme Leader Snoke has plans for the girl from Jakku? Will the villain try to turn Rey into his own Anakin Skywalker in Episode VIII?

There is little doubt that Supreme Leader Snoke is already interested in Rey now that he is aware that she is strong with the Force. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey was able to resist when Kylo Ren tried to interrogate her in order to find the map that leads to Luke Skywalker. It was obvious that Snoke became interested in the girl as soon as Kylo reported about her defiance, but Rey managed to escape before they could take her. However, it looks like Luke’s new apprentice might seek out the villain on her own in Star Wars 8. Will Rey agree to replace Kylo the way Anakin Skywalker took Count Dooku’s place as Darth Sidious’ apprentice in Revenge of the Sith?

There are speculations that Supreme Leader Snoke has already lost interest in Kylo Ren after his humiliating defeat in Episode VII. The situation is very similar to what happened in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Palpatine convinced Anakin Skywalker to get rid of Count Dooku. It was later revealed that the former senator was actually Darth Sidious and he wanted Anakin to become his new apprentice. There is a possibility that Snoke saw the potential in Kylo because he is Darth Vader’s grandson, but also senses that Rey could be more powerful due to her alleged connection to Palpatine himself.

It has been rumored that Rey might be the descendant of Darth Sidious, as evidenced by how her fighting stance is very similar to that of the Dark Lord’s. On the other hand, some also speculate that she could be related to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Either way, it would confirm why Rey is so strong with the Force in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]