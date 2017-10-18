Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Married: See The Highlights Of The Extravagant $1.7 Million Wedding Ceremony

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are officially man and wife after the couple celebrated marital union in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Miami on Tuesday night, and people on Twitter are freaking out about the occasion to be featured in a BET special with the trend #TheManeEvent.

The couple’s big day has finally come as the 37-year-old rapper and his gorgeous bride exchanged vows on Tuesday night at the Four Seasons in Miami. According to People, the all-white celebration had a star-studded guest list, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Karrueche Tran, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko.

While every single one of their guests looked lovely at Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding, the bride was definitely the most stunning with her bedazzled bridal gown and headpiece.

Based on a report from Hollywood Life, the 32-year-old beauty and fitness entrepreneur built up the excitement about her outfit when she announced her engagement on The Real, claiming she hadn’t “seen [the wedding gown], touched, [or] it felt it” at the time. She also revealed that she helped come up with the design of the dress with an unnamed designer.

Proud of finally completing the special day without a hitch, the bride shared a photo of herself wearing the bedazzled ensemble in her official Instagram account, captioned, “Mrs Davis #1017.”

Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The couple’s exchange of vows comes nearly one year after the American rapper popped the question during an Atlanta Hawks game on November 22, 2016, with a dazzling engagement ring complete with a 25-carat cushion-cut diamond that approximately costs $500,000, Hollywood Life reported at the time.

Now, the popular couple’s $1.7 million wedding ceremony will be featured in a 10-part special titled Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event which will be aired at 10 p.m. every Tuesday on BET.

Causing a Twitter trend #TheManeEvent, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding has become the hot topic in the microblogging platform with many sending their congratulatory messages to the happy newly wed couple.

However, there were some who deemed the lavish celebration too extravagant for their taste while others believed that love wasn’t truly present at the event.

This wedding was based off looks. It was beautiful.. BUT the love, affection and emotions matters most. That wasn’t present.. #TheManeEvent — Tiny???? (@T1nyNae) October 18, 2017

The bouquet can pay off someone’s student loans #TheManeEvent — Mother of the Year???? (@_KingDavidsMum) October 18, 2017

When they said the wedding cost 1.7 mil, I envisioned this with trap angels floating from the air #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/ZxkzM3UwtA — Dee Holt (@D_1andOnly_) October 18, 2017

When Keyshia throws that bouquet I suddenly become a bridesmaid because that’s my college tuition in her hands????????#TheManeEvent — _.cartier (@CartierBenet) October 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV]