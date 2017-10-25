Fever High’s Reni Lane, Anna Nordeen & Adam Schlesinger On New Album ‘FHNY,’ Jeff Goldblum, And Playing Live

On the heels of last year’s Sire Records-released All Work EP, Fever High will be putting out its long-awaited debut full-length on November 10. Titled FHNY, the 11-song collection is refreshingly poppy yet vintage. First single, “Spy,” premiered via All Things Go, while recent rave reviews have come in from the Guardian, the Nerdist, NPR Music, and radio tastemaker KCRW alike.

Fronted by the duo of vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Anna Nordeen and Reni Lane, Fever High has already had its music featured in the award-winning CW comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the Netflix series To the Bone, and the 2017 film Fun Mom Dinner. Rounded out by drummer Brad Wentworth (whose credits include Aretha Franklin and Howie Day) and songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Adam Schlesinger (also known for his work with Ivy and Fountains of Wayne), Fever High is a proper band. Interestingly, FHNY features a unique guest appearance from actor Jeff Goldblum on its ninth song, “Good Advice.”

To learn more about FHNY — of which Fever High will be supporting with an October 26 gig at New York City venue Berlin — I had the opportunity to speak with Nordeen, Lane, and Schlesinger. All three have plenty going on, both in and out of the band. For more on all things Fever High, visit www.feverhigh.com.

How would you describe Fever High to someone who hasn’t heard the band before?

Anna Nordeen: Girl on girl vocals with a post-punk/new-wave, synth-pop vibe.

Reni Lane: Bad-ass, girl-fronted cherry fizzy-pop delight!

How did you and Adam first meet and start working together? Did you have mutual friends?

Anna Nordeen: Adam and I were kind of in the same music scene, so I knew him for years. He would ask me to come sing on demos for songs he was writing for various artist. Then he played me “That’s So Typical” and asked if I wanted to start a Bananarama/Tom Tom Club-type band with him. I was like, “Yes. Yes, I do.”

Reni Lane: Anna and Adam were looking for a third bandmate and our mutual friend Mike Deneen linked us up. We went out on a band “blind date” over spicy margaritas and the rest is history!

Adam, which was the first song that you wrote for Fever High?

Adam Schlesinger: “That’s So Typical.”

Do you have a favorite song on the Fever High album?

Adam Schlesinger: Hard to pick a favorite, but right now I really like “Spy” and “These Boys,” probably because they’re newest.

Check out 'SPY' here: https://t.co/LFtbdbikFO -our first single off our upcoming album 'FHNY' Nov 10! Photo by @charlesnordeen pic.twitter.com/h9STkfoCON — FEVER HIGH (@feverhigh) September 29, 2017

Where did you record your album? Same place as the EP?

Anna Nordeen: We record everything at Adam’s studio, aka Omelette Station. Side note: He has a studio in L.A. called Western Omelette Station too.

Did Jeff Goldblum record his part in one of Adam’s studios? Remotely?

Anna Nordeen: Reni asked him to just send in a couple lines off the top of his head on the topic of “good advice,” and he sent us like a 10-minute stream of consciousness voice clip that was immensely entertaining.

Reni Lane: I still have it on my phone. Don’t think I’ll be deleting that one anytime soon.

The band will playing an album release show at Berlin. What should be expected from the show? Do you play anything beyond the songs on your upcoming album?

Anna Nordeen: The show will be a lot of fun, and we have some very entertaining bands playing with us. We’ll definitely play some tunes that aren’t on the album. Also, it’s close to Adam’s birthday, and I’m not promising anything, but there will most likely be cupcakes.

Reni Lane: We’ll definitely have some tricks up our sleeves. We’re also into props, so you have to watch out for that! The last show we played Anna did a whole bit with a prop that I didn’t even know about till after the show because I was too busy rolling around on the floor.

Aside from Fever High, what have you been working on as of late?

Adam Schlesinger: Writing and producing songs for Season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and writing some songs with Sarah Silverman for her new TV show and for a musical.

Will you be the featured pianist for an evening at Sid Gold’s Request Room anytime soon?

Adam Schlesinger: I dunno! So far I’ve only played there as a last-minute sub. Not sure I’m ready for a whole night.

When you’re not busy with music, how do you like to spend your free time?

Anna Nordeen: I also have a full-time job at the New York Times, so I don’t get a lot of free time. But when I do, I’m trying to see as many friends as possible or knocking out whatever art project I’ve thought up in my head. Or napping.

Reni Lane: I second Anna on the naps for sure… I play in a few other bands to keep my musical chops honed, plus I write for my blog Zero Waste Rockstar. Right now, I’m actually in Paris working for Balenciaga during Fashion Week. So there’s always something crazy going on in

Fever High’s world!

Adam Schlesinger: Trying out new Sichuan restaurants.

Finally, any last words for the kids?

Anna Nordeen: Try not to give a s**t what anyone thinks. Nobody knows nothin’!

Adam Schlesinger: Stay in school! Or don’t.

[Featured Image by Brett Loeb]