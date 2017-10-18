After three rollercoaster seasons with The Flash, the American television series aired the second episode of Season 4. The latest installment aired Tuesday on The CW, which featured the recently returned Barry from the Speed Force to face the metahuman Kilgore, who is able to control technology.

The “Mixed Signals” episode brings in plenty of humor and new twists to the renewed partnership for team Flash. Barry (Grant Gustin) was not only concerned with fighting a dangerous enemy but also confronted with a growing relationship problem with Iris.

As Den of Geek illustrates in their article, “While also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris (Candice Patton) for six months to balance the Speed Force.”

But Barry is not alone in dealing with issues related to his significant other. Francisco “Cisco” Ramon, nicknamed Vibe, has to deal with an unexpected visit from Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). She is another metahuman from Earth 19, and a guest star known to have the hots for Cisco.

She breached in from her world, wanting a hot date with Cisco since it’s a romantic holiday called 1-1-1 Day on her Earth. The intrigue of her visit turns sour temporarily as Cisco and the rest of the S.T.A.R. Labs team figures out how to stop Kilgore.

Upgrades can't solve every problem. #TheFlash starts NOW on The CW. pic.twitter.com/WIphokSud1 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) October 18, 2017

So what is the story behind the villain? Entertainment Weekly(EW) takes a dive into this week’s second episode and explains the origins of the villain.

“A metahuman who can control technology and has started using said powers to kill his former business partners who cut him out of the profits of an that they developed together.”

The EW writer who reviewed the episode found that the show’s revenge theme is worn out and needs to explore something fresher. It needs to draft a more original plot and story behind the villains that come and go.

Barry is happy to be back. However, things between him and his fiancée are far from normal. They attend therapy sessions trying to navigate and explain their feelings to the counselor without giving away they are part of Team Flash. It must be complicated to hide your true identity while trying to sort out your emotional problems at the same time.

In the midst of stopping Kilgore from killing off his business partners, Kid Flash saves Sheila but cannot prevent Tim’s kidnapping. In the meantime, Caitlin (Killer Frost), along with Cisco, tried to devise a compound to reverse the bad guy’s DNA.

Finally, the evildoer Deacon exploits Flash’s weaknesses with the new suit, but not until Iris can do something about it. She played a vital role in helping Barry escape from his suit because of the activated raft function, which caused problems defeating the bad guy. She tells Barry to throw lightning at himself and that does the trick. Deacon is locked away. This means this season’s nemesis, The Thinker, has to plot his next attack.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]