Paris Jackson’s Topless Pic: Michael Jackson’s Only Daughter Promotes Body Positivity In New Instagram Photo

Paris Jackson goes topless in another Instagram photo where she promoted body positivity wearing nothing but her gray Calvin Klein underwear, slamming body-shamers and naysayers even before they can react.

Michael Jackson’s second child and only daughter is speaking up against critics as she poses almost naked in another image posted on her Instagram page. Wearing her CK panties matched with Bohemian-inspired accessories, the 19-year-old model is advocating body positivity.

“Comfortable in my rolls. f*** wit me,” she captioned the picture posted on October 16. The post already earned more than 130,000 likes as of the writing of this article.

According to People, this is not the first time Paris posted an almost naked photo as she previously shared another where she flaunted her new ink. Showcasing her chakra tattoos that represent her energy points, the 19-year-old model posed in the photo without showing her face to highlight the markings on her chest.

Months before that, she also took to Instagram to defend her decision to express herself through the inks and posting nude photos on the social media platform.

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote in a lengthy caption for a black-and-white photo that shows Paris Jackson almost totally nude.

“being naked is part of what makes us human.”

As for having covered her body with a total of 50 tattoos, Paris revealed that every single one of them symbolizes something she stands for, some even honoring musicians that have passed away through the years including her father, Michael Jackson.

In June 2016, she explained as much in another Instagram post, although she is fully clothed in this particular image. In the post, she explained that while critics consider her ink as a flaw, she actually sees them as an armor, as reported by People.

With all that taken into consideration, it has become apparent that Paris Jackson’s topless and almost naked photos on Instagram are not meant for sexualization that Hollywood celebrities have been used to. In fact, it is one of the strongest declarations on body positivity we now know today. She even shared an image of herself flaunting her hairy armpits to slam body-shamers in September.

dear apple if you're feelin' up for it, a joshua tree emoji would be pretty far out thanks man A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Refinery29]