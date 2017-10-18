Paris Jackson’s Topless Pic: Michael Jackson’s Only Daughter Promotes Body Positivity In New Instagram Photo

Paris Jackson goes topless in another Instagram photo where she promoted body positivity wearing nothing but her gray Calvin Klein underwear, slamming body-shamers and naysayers even before they can react.
Michael Jackson’s second child and only daughter is speaking up against critics as she poses almost naked in another image posted on her Instagram page. Wearing her CK panties matched with Bohemian-inspired accessories, the 19-year-old model is advocating body positivity.
“Comfortable in my rolls. f*** wit me,” she captioned the picture posted on October 16. The post already earned more than 130,000 likes as of the writing of this article.
According to People, this is not the first time Paris posted an almost naked photo as she previously shared another where she flaunted her new ink. Showcasing her chakra tattoos that represent her energy points, the 19-year-old model posed in the photo without showing her face to highlight the markings on her chest.
Months before that, she also took to Instagram to defend her decision to express herself through the inks and posting nude photos on the social media platform.
“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote in a lengthy caption for a black-and-white photo that shows Paris Jackson almost totally nude.
“being naked is part of what makes us human.”
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
As for having covered her body with a total of 50 tattoos, Paris revealed that every single one of them symbolizes something she stands for, some even honoring musicians that have passed away through the years including her father, Michael Jackson.
In June 2016, she explained as much in another Instagram post, although she is fully clothed in this particular image. In the post, she explained that while critics consider her ink as a flaw, she actually sees them as an armor, as reported by People.
the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i'll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you're not alone.
With all that taken into consideration, it has become apparent that Paris Jackson’s topless and almost naked photos on Instagram are not meant for sexualization that Hollywood celebrities have been used to. In fact, it is one of the strongest declarations on body positivity we now know today. She even shared an image of herself flaunting her hairy armpits to slam body-shamers in September.
Check out her latest topless pic here and tell us what you think via the comments section.
[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Refinery29]