‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Banned By Inmates From Joining Prison’s Fall Dance [Rumors]

Looks like Abby Lee Miller will not be able to showcase her dance moves inside prison as “fed up” inmates reportedly banned her from joining an upcoming dance festival.

According to Radar Online, the former Dance Moms mentor was barred by fellow prisoners at the Federal Correctional Institute Victorville from participating in this year’s Fall Festival.

Apparently, the festival is a special event in prison where all the women come together to celebrate and showcase different talents.

The gossip site claimed that during the Fall Festival, the inmates will be given the chance to put on a show such as dance skits and other performances.

However, Abby Lee Miller is allegedly not welcomed to take part at the event. The webloid noted that the majority of the inmates “simply do not like her” and are “fed up” with her bad attitude.

The 51-year-old Dance Moms instructor has always been rumored to have a bad reputation in jail. Previously, the same gossip outlet alleged that the ALDC owner is not making a lot of friends while inside the FCI Victorville.

There were also claims that Abby Lee Miller even went as far as paying off a few women to be her friends with commissary cash.

The Dance Moms choreographer is currently serving her 366-day sentence after pleading guilty to fraud in 2016.

While Abby Lee Miller is in prison, the hit Lifetime reality show continues to hone young dancers with the help of a new instructor, Cheryl Burke.

The Dancing with the Stars pro was officially introduced to the Dance Moms girls on Tuesday’s episode, along with their outspoken mothers.

The moms gushed about Burke and revealed that they have high hopes and expectations for the new instructor, especially after what they experienced with Abby Lee Miller.

Prior to her official launch in the show, Burke revealed that her involvement in Dance Moms was unexpected, adding that she was just “thrown into it.”

Nevertheless, Burke admitted that she’s grateful for the opportunity to work with the show’s talented girls and even promised a totally different approach than Abby Lee Miller.

The 33-year-old dancer reiterated that despite her different style, she is still very strict when it comes to dancing.

“The girls told me they were traumatized by Abby. I’m strict, but I don’t yell. I want to make sure they don’t lose their love of dance.”

