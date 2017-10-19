‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Fate On CBS Show Might Be Explained By Maria Bello’s Arrival

Talks about Mark Harmon leaving NCIS have been making its rounds on the internet for quite a while now and the rumors never really stopped even though the Certain Prey actor is still clearly a part of NCIS Season 15. Now, it appears that the arrival of a new character that is being portrayed by Maria Bello might finally explain the fate of the A-list actor on the popular CBS show.

Mark Harmon’s health instantly became a hot topic after fans noticed that the beloved actor was looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. As if concerns about his condition are not enough, rumors about him leaving the action police procedural television series have started to swirl as well.

But speculations of Mark Harmon’s exit temporarily stopped when the actor officially returned to NCIS Season 15 as Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. As it turns out, the 66-year-old actor is still under contract. With his popularity, there is a high chance that his contract will be renewed again and he will still be a part of the show for as long as possible.

However, earlier reports claim that even though Mark Harmon is still reprising his iconic role, he might not complete the whole season. While his return to NCIS Season 15 seemingly slammed all the exit rumors, it may not be all rainbows and butterflies for his character who might still eventually depart from the show.

Meanwhile, Maria Bello made her debut as Jack Sloane in the latest episode of NCIS Season 15. Reports suggest that her character will form a special bond with Mark Harmon’s. Although their relationship is going to be rocky in the beginning, they will eventually make a connection.

Gibbs and Agent Sloane chat in the elevator in the latest #NCIS: https://t.co/YtfDRqXaoy pic.twitter.com/wYwoGMd5rP — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 18, 2017

With the arrival of Maria Bello’s Joan Sloane in NCIS Season 15, it will give a new angle to Mark Harmon’s character’s story, which may mean that his purpose is still certainly far from over.

However, if Mark Harmon is indeed suffering from a serious illness like previous reports claimed, changes in the script could be done for him to get an earlier break despite the contract.

Mark Harmon has kept mum about the real status of his health.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]