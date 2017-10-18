New York Times Editor Calls Trump An ‘Idiot,’ Pence ‘Horrible,’ On Project Veritas Hidden Camera Video

A New York Times senior editor allegedly had some unflattering things to say about President Trump and Vice President Pence in the third undercover video about the legacy news organization from controversial muckraker James O’Keefe and the Project Veritas crew.

In the edited “American Pravda” video, a London-based, online front page curator speaking off the record appears to suggest that in the run-up to the 2016 election, Times journalists wrote stories about the “insanely crazy” Trump who advocates “ludicrous polices” in a way to discourage people from voting for him.

In the snippets of conversation presented in the hidden camera footage, the homepage editor also describes Trump as an “oblivious idiot.” She continues that his “extremely religious” VP is “f*****g horrible,” and who might be worse than Trump if he took over following an impeachment.

According to the same editor, the New York Times is “widely understood” to be left leaning, with a large liberal readership, so the prestigious news outlet allegedly attempts to feature content that is responsive to that audience and thereby drive clicks and revenue. Times digital subscriptions are reportedly up significantly since President Trump took office. She also mentioned that it is challenging for journalists to remain objective with Donald Trump as president.

“As a London editor, it’s unclear how large of a role [she] may have played in the NYT’s election coverage. At the very least, her comments are indicative of a left-wing, anti-Trump culture at the NYT that usually remains out of the public eye,” The Daily Caller claimed.

"James O’Keefe Busts New York Times Editor Explaining How Paper Sets Anti-Trump Narrative" #AmericanPravda #NYTimeshttps://t.co/GIYR6jLyVp — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) October 17, 2017

In the first “American Pravda” video targeting the New York Times that dropped last week (and its follow-up clip), an audience strategy editor was clandestinely filmed appearing to be dismissive of journalistic objectivity and also seemed to imply that anti-Trump videos are sent to the head of the line. The Times staffer, who noted he previously worked for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns, also discussed targeting Trump businesses to ruin the Trump brand, which in his view would encourage President Trump to step down as commander-in-chief.

After the first video emerged, the Times issued a statement that the editor violated ethical standards. In a public appearance, Executive Editor Dean Baquet described O’Keefe and Project Veritas as “despicable” for using his operatives to manipulate a young, entry-level staffer and new hire into saying “damaging” things. He added that he would be dealing with the situation.

A few days after the first video was released, the New York Times updated its social media guidelines which, among other things, bans its journalists from expressing partisan opinions or promoting political views.

Executive Editor of @nytimes also calls me and @Project_Veritas “ despicable” but “he will deal with” Nick Dudich who said “damaging” things pic.twitter.com/XX9vVNmGYS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 13, 2017

According to James O’Keefe, the London editor in the new video has made her Twitter account private.

Over the summer, O’Keefe released several similar undercover “American Pravda” videos featuring CNN employees who work for the network that President Trump famously labeled “very Fake News.”

Several Twitter users are claiming that James O’Keefe was served with two federal lawsuits from the state of California while giving a speech at Rutgers University in New Jersey tonight. Watch this space for updates on that development, if accurate.

Watch the latest James O’Keefe Project Veritas video and draw your own conclusions.

[Featured Image by Shoun Hill/AP Images]