Salt Lake City Crash Kills 4-Year-Old Lila Johanson, Critically Injures Mother

A car crash in Salt Lake City, Utah fatally injures 4-year-old Lila Johanson and critically injures her mother, according to Fox13 Now. Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, authorities say that the child’s mother, Alexa Johanson, was driving westbound in her vehicle on 2700 South near Chadwick Street when she suddenly veered into the eastbound Lanes and struck a tree.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Dave Cracroft stated that when neighbors heard the crash, they immediately ran to victim’s aid. One of the neighbors was an EMT and another worked in the emergency room at the University of Utah.

Lila was pulled from the vehicle and was given CPR until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to Primary Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The child’s mother was transported to a local hospital with broken shattered bones. Doctors say it will take weeks for her to recover.

Lila was sitting in a booster seat in the back of the vehicle when the car crash occurred. Authorities believe that she may not have been properly restrained, but emergency responders claim that she was and that it was the impact of the crash that took the child’s life, according to relatives.

It is unknown at this time what may have caused the fatal Salt Lake City crash. Alexa’s parents stated that she is having a difficult time remembering what transpired before the crash, but they say she has had seizures in the past.

At this time, the child’s mother is not facing any criminal charges, but the incident is still under investigation.

Lila’s father, Garret Williams, is coping with the loss of his daughter, who he describes as an “outgoing and loving, special child.” He says that she dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

Williams went on to say that he is grateful to have been able to spend the time that he was given with his daughter.

Lila’s Go Fund Me page has been established in an effort to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as her mother’s medical bills.

Relatives and family will be able to see Lila one last around 10:45 a.m. on October 20, just 15 minutes before her funeral service, which will be held at Draper Utah Meadows Stake Center at 575 East 13800 South in Draper, Utah.

[Featured Image by Sophie Miles/Go Fund Me]