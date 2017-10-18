Dallas Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Eligible To Play, NFL Suspension Blocked Again

The latest Dallas Cowboys news bodes well for the team, their fans, and of course, running back Ezekiel Elliott. After news this past week that Elliott would have to start serving his six-game suspension from the league after the Cowboys’ bye week, there’s been another ruling made. The latest decision will make Elliott eligible to play at least in this Sunday’s game when Dallas is on the road at San Francisco. Will Elliott be able to play in more games and perhaps for the entire NFL season?

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported via Associated Press that a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against Elliott’s suspension. The early indication is that Elliott is eligible to play against the 49ers this Sunday, and should also be good to go for the team’s October 29 matchup against the Washington Redskins. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty granted the latest restraining order pending a hearing from the presiding judge Katherine Polk Failla who is currently on vacation. The league has been ordered to appear before Failla by October 30 to make their argument as to why the suspension shouldn’t be blocked at this time. Courts in Texas and New York will still rule on the challenges that the players’ union brought up against the league’s suspension.

The latest decision comes just days after a federal appeals court overturned a decision made by a Texas court to grant Elliott an injunction. That injunction allowed the star running back to participate in all of the team’s games so far this season. However, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans had ruled the decision to be knocked down and the NFL put Elliott on the suspended list this past Friday.

The Ezekiel Elliott suspension originally came back in August after the NFL had conducted a lengthy investigation into allegations that the running back had assaulted a former girlfriend in 2016. There were no charges pressed in the original case due to the district attorney’s office finding there were conflicting stories. However, the league felt there was enough evidence to determine that Elliott had violated the league’s policy and handed out a six-game suspension ahead of the NFL season.

As of right now, Elliott has played in all five of the Dallas Cowboys’ games so far for the season. The team is currently struggling with a 2-3 record overall. Elliott has racked up 393 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries. Elliott led the league in rushing as a running back on a Cowboys’ team that ended up grabbing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

While they failed to advance in the playoffs, the team became an early favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, until recently as their odds have dropped to 33 to 1 to win it all. That has Dallas listed behind seven other teams including division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time with Fox set to televise the NFL matchup. There was speculation last week that even though Elliott’s suspension looked like it might be going forth, there may be enough appeals and hearings to keep him eligible to play through this entire NFL season.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]