Gordon Hayward Injury Update: Boston Celtics Star Suffers Fractured Ankle Against Cavaliers

In just his first game of the season, Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome injury which could have him out for the entirety of the season. During a layup attempt, the NBA All-Star power forward landed badly on the court and suffered a fractured ankle, causing the game to stop for several minutes as personnel checked on him. Fans in attendance were stunned and members of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics huddled up as they awaited Hayward to be helped by staff.

According to ESPN, the star player exited the game with a “significant leg injury.” Gordon Hayward’s injury happened in just the first quarter of the NBA season opening game in Cleveland. Hayward was going backdoor towards the hoop as guard Kyrie Irving attempted to throw him an alley-oop. Hayward went up for the layup but was also being heavily defended at the time. He was unable to complete the layup and fell to the court. Hayward remained down on the court after the missed play and one of the television commentators stated, “He’s broken his leg.” A camera shot showed Hayward still seated on the court but his leg was awkwardly bent in another direction.

As fans awaited the personnel to help Hayward by putting a brace on his leg, members of the Cleveland Cavaliers including captain LeBron James went over. James said some words to Hayward who extended his hand and LeBron reciprocated. Fans in attendance applauded as Hayward was carted backstage.

Based on early appearance, the injury was to Hayward’s left leg. The injury, if deemed serious, could mean the Boston Celtics lose one of their newest stars for the entire season. The Celtics were listed amongst the top contenders for the NBA Championship behind the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

#NEBHInjuryReport: After a medical evaluation by Celtics/Cavs medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed w/ a fractured left ankle. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

Once the injury news was seen and felt around the league, multiple NBA players began to tweet their thoughts on what happened as well as encouragement towards Hayward. They included Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

As of this report, the Cleveland Cavaliers were leading at the end of the first quarter 29-19 in their first game of the NBA season. The Celtics and their fans are still awaiting further word on the nature of Gordon Hayward’s injury, but as of now, it doesn’t look too hopeful that he’ll be participating in the Celtics’ anticipated 2-17-18 NBA season.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]