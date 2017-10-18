Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Teen Model Makes Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Want To Be A Better Man For Her?

It’s quite clear that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are not going to patch things up anytime soon, especially now that they are dating other people But the exes have always kept tabs on each other’s relationships and it seems like “Lord Disick” has finally found his match despite being known as a playboy.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be more and more in love in their recent outings.

In fact, an earlier report even claimed that Scott Disick is finally ready to give up his playboy ways for Sofia Richie. Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that there is no hope for his ex to fix his life, but apparently, he is doing it now for the 19-year-old model.

Despite their 15-year age difference, it appears that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have a deeper connection than everyone, including Kourtney Kardashian, had anticipated.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie just can’t seem to hide her feeling for Scott Disick anymore and shared a series of sweet snaps with the 34-year-old father of three on Instagram. The teen model is not one to shy away from flaunting her new romance with the self-proclaimed “Lord” and recently packed on the PDA during their Italian getaway.

The teenager’s dad, Lionel Richie, spoke out and shared his concerns about his daughter’s relationship with a much older man with a bad track record. The music legend has previously admitted that he was “scared to death” after learning Sofia Richie’s new romance.

Despite her dad’s concerns, a report revealed that Sofia Richie is already falling hard for Scott Disick and believed that their relationship is the real deal.

A previous report revealed that Kourtney Kardashian was “sick to her stomach” after finding out about Scott Disick’s romance with a teenager. The source even went on to say that the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is “repulsed” by his ex’s behavior and is “embarrassed for him.”

