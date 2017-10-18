It has been a long wait but Star Wars Rebels is finally back for its final season. The premiere of the fourth season certainly set the tone for the show as Sabine Wren gave up the leadership on Mandalore and possibly decided to board the Ghost once again. However, the two-part follow-up to “Heroes of Mandalore” is expected to drive the animated series even closer to the Star Wars films. Will Saw Gerrera finally do something that will connect the Season 4 storyline to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?

In the two-part premiere of Star Wars Rebels Season 4, Sabine Wren decided that it was finally time to hand over the Darksaber to someone more qualified to be the leader of the Mandalorians. After entrusting the weapon to Bo-Katan Kryze, it looked like Sabine will be working with Ezra Bridger and the rest of the Ghost crew in “In the Name of the Rebellion.” However, the synopsis for Episode 3 and 4 suggests that there are two dangerous missions in the future. Not surprisingly, one of these quests involves Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera.

The description of “In the Name of the Rebellion – Part Two” reveals that the mission to watch an Imperial post will lead to Sabine and Ezra being separated from the crew. However, the two are going to end up in the company of Saw Gerrera in Star Wars Rebels Season 4 Episode 4 and might even help him search for “the Empire’s elusive secret superweapon.”

The mention of a “super weapon” certainly has fans speculating that Saw will finally learn more about the Death Star. So could this mean that Star Wars Rebels Season 4 will feature more characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? People are hopeful that Captain Cassian Andor, K-2SO and maybe even Jyn Erso will make an appearance in the final season.

Saw Gerrera’s return could do more than just raise hope for the Rebellion. There are speculations that Star Wars Rebels Season 4 will reveal how he went from being a strong fighter to the broken man that appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars Rebels Season 4 Episode 3 and 4 will both air on Disney XD on October 23.

[Featured Image by Disney]