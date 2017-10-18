‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Woos Jordan, Victor Wants Billy’s Help To Gain Victoria’s Favor

It’s scheming time in Genoa City, and the Young and the Restless spoilers tease schemers in town will be up to something. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is still intent on winning Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) back. Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) will find a golden opportunity to grow closer to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

A Date To Remember

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Cane will hear about Lily’s new position in Brash and Sassy from Billy. He will fill in Hilary right away when he gets the news. Naturally, the town’s gossip diva will not be thrilled. Working in Brash and Sassy will give Lily the opportunity to get closer to Jordan.

Meanwhile, Lily will receive some love advice from Victoria. However, Lily wants to focus on her family right now. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Jordan will ask Hilary out on a date when Lily comes clean with her plans.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will secure a date with Jordan, and she will do everything in her power to make it memorable. Hilary will ask Neil (Kristoff St. John) for a favor, and this could have something to do with her date. Hilary needs to convince Jordan, she’s the woman for him, and she needs to step up her game to make it happen.

Today on #YR, Hilary lets her guard down with Devon and Chelsea cautions Nick on his need for revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yCjSTSMecB pic.twitter.com/0ie3lVqmz6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 11, 2017

Hilary might have Jordan’s attention for now, but there’s still a big chance Jordan will hook up with Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane (Daniel Goddard) is not exactly active in pursuing Lily to give him another chance. The man is paying more attention to Juliet (Laur Allen).

Victor Has Another Proposal For Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will feel guilty for deceiving Billy. However, she thinks Brash and Sassy deserves to crash and burn. Prior spoilers tease the company Victoria has been fighting for will take a big hit thanks to Jack’s scheme.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis will turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for advice on how to deal with Billy. Nick thinks Billy should take all the blame. However, there’s no saving Phyllis from taking Billy away from Victoria.

While Phyllis struggles with guilt over Jack’s scheme, Victor will approach Billy with a proposal.

The Mustache had no luck in winning Victoria’s trust. He wants Billy to serve as a bridge to grow closer to Victoria. Details are sparse as to what Victor has in mind, but the Young and the Restless spoilers hint it will be worth Billy’s time and effort.

