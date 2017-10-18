‘Roseanne’ Revival: Photos From First Table Read Bring Back All Kinds Of Memories And Familiar Faces

It seems as if the revival of old-school TV shows is something that will continue on as long as people keep tuning in, and the next to arrive will be the ABC hit Roseanne. The revival of the hit series is scheduled to begin sometime in 2018, but an exact date isn’t yet known for its return. Still, it appears we are getting ever closer to it coming back as a photo of the first table read has hit social media and it brings back all kinds of memories and feelings.

The return of Will & Grace has already turned out to be quite the success and it is doing well enough to have already received a second season. ABC is hoping that its big-time revival can garner just as much attention and bring about the kind of ratings that Roseanne had during its original run.

During the day on Tuesday, a photo started making the internet rounds to show the cast had come together for the first table read, and it is something to behold as reported by Eclipse Magazine. The premiere of the Roseanne revival will be called “Twenty Years to Life,” and it’s going to be interesting, to say the least.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here’s a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

Looking around the table, you’ll notice a lot of familiar faces who will be a part of the eight-episode return of Roseanne.

Roseanne Barr – Roseanne

Sara Gilbert – Darlene

Laurie Metcalf – Jackie

Michael Fishman – DJ

Lecy Goranson – Becky

For those with a keen eye, you’ll also notice the face of John Goodman who played Roseanne’s husband Dan in the series. Fans of the original run may find that a bit confusing as Dan Connor died at the end of the show and the series finale dealt with Roseanne coping with his death.

Well, as reported by 1051 The Buzz, the revival of Roseanne is essentially going to completely ignore the fact that Goodman’s character died. As ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said, “Dan is very much alive.”

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the second Becky who showed up in the fifth season, actress Sarah Chalke will receive a different role in the new run.

Old TV show revivals are the running trend right now, and there is a very good chance that it will continue. Will & Grace has done wonders for NBC and if the return of Roseanne does well for ABC, you can expect other old shows to get a second or third look. Some fans may feel as if this is unnecessary, but it’s hard to look at this photo from the first table read and not get those nostalgic feelings and anxiously await its comeback in 2018.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell and Jordan Strauss/AP Images]