Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 14? [Spoilers]

The players on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 were falling big time tonight on MTV. TJ Lavin is not messing around lately on The Challenge Season 30, as the Redemption House is filling up quickly, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 14 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, things kicked off with the winners having to eliminated one guy and one girl immediately. They voted and it was CT and Cara Maria eliminated, as they headed to the Redemption House. After some drama at the nomination ceremony, it was Jemmye and Leroy nominated. At the double cross, it was Hunter and Camila sent into the elimination. The four of them battled it out and it was Camila and Hunter winning, which meant Jemmye and Leroy were eliminated and headed to the Redemption House.

The Challenge

This challenge was called “Backstabber” and they played it 600 feet in the air on top of a building. All they had to do was walk across a balance beam. There were three balance beams and the first player to the end got to slap an “x” of their choosing, which would make one of the other players fall from the sky. The fastest guy and fastest girl were the only players safe tonight. They also got to choose one guy and one girl of the players that fell to be eliminated immediately, as they would head to the Redemption House. They also got to nominate one guy and one girl for the elimination challenge. Everyone else would be considered a loser and head to The Presidio for the double cross. Hunter and Camila won the last elimination challenge, so they got to pick the players for each heat.

Results

Men’s Heat 1 – Derrick won and he dropped Jordan

Men’s Heat 2 – Hunter won and he dropped Tony

Women’s Heat 1 – Jenna won and she dropped Tori

Women’s Heat 2 – Camila won and she dropped Veronica

As far as the quickest overall, the winners on The Challenge XXX tonight were Hunter and Jenna. They had to vote out their players right away, as Jordan and Veronica were eliminated and headed to the Redemption House.

Redemption House

Jordan and Veronica arrive at the Redemption House and the players were not that excited to see them. Cara Maria is not a fan of Jordan, as he sent her into the house to begin with. He then proceeds to tell her that none of the guys want to run the final with her, as she chokes under pressure. This ticks off Cara Maria, as she has won two times in the past and this is her livelihood.

Nominations

TJ Lavin arrived in the house and time for Hunter and Jenna to make their nominations. They voted and it is Derrick and Camila on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

The Presidio

The players arrived in The Presidio and it was time for the double cross. For the ladies, Tori got the double cross by default, so she was safe from elimination and she sent Britni into the elimination challenge. For the guys, Tony got the double cross by default, which meant he was safe and Johnny Bananas was headed into the elimination challenge.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “The Reel World.” There were two giant reels in the middle of The Presidio. There was a 100-foot rope with a 50-pound weight at the end. They had to jump over the reel and wind up the rope, which would drag the weight along. They had to keep jumping over the reel until the weight crossed a certain line. First one done would win and be safe.

Results

The ladies went first and it was no competition, as Camila kicked butt and is safe tonight on The Challenge XXX. Britni was eliminated and headed off to the Redemption House. The guys were not messing around on this one, as it was a tough battle. It was Derrick for the win, which meant Johnny Bananas was eliminated and headed to the Redemption House.

What do you think of the results on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight?

