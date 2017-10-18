‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin’s Divorce Story Will Soon Be Revealed

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have always had a love-hate relationship and fans saw how they went from a sweet couple to a pair who keeps on fighting in front of the cameras. Kailyn and Javi may have been divorced for some time, but they still are part of each other’s life. Now, fans who have been rooting for the couple ever since would be glad to know that Kailyn and Javi’s son, Lincoln, isn’t the only thing that’s holding them together and keeping them in an amicable relationship.

Earlier this month, Kailyn announced that she had collaborated with her ex-husband for the book series He Said, She Said. This book will contain accounts from Javi and Kailyn about what went wrong in their relationship. They may have ended their marriage in a bad way but Javi and Kailyn are ready to put all that behind as they plan to go on a book tour together.

Being in the spotlight means that people will always have a say in your personal life. And when Marroquin and Lowry split after four years of marriage, people started talking about who did what and who made the relationship fall apart.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, Javi said that fans will get to read about infidelity and what happened during his four-year marriage to Kailyn that resulted in the breakup. Javi also shared the beginnings of the idea of writing a book. He decided to write a book about the bad breakup, and when his ex-wife read about it, she didn’t like it.

“Out of respect for Kail, I wanted her to read it and she needed to read it. She wasn’t happy with what was in it. We were figuring out a way to compromise. It came down to, why don’t you just write your own book? Leave my book alone. You do your thing and I write my book.”

With this collaboration, Kailyn and Javi are expected to maintain a harmonious relationship all throughout, but Javi admits that it could be a challenge for them since emotions will always get involved. Javi reveals that he and Kailyn are trying not to have their feelings get in the way of their work. Sometimes, though, it can because of what happened in the past, which he described as “heavy for both of us,” and he only hopes that everything will work out just fine.

Meanwhile, there are also those who think that Kailyn and Javi might reconcile, especially after they were photographed at the premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp last week, with the latter giving the former a kiss on the cheek. But Javi Marroquin already cleared things up that the kiss was merely a platonic moment between the two.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]