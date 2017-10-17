Former ‘Project Runway’ Contestant Mychael Knight Dead At 39

Sad news coming out of the Project Runway family, as former contestant Mychael Knight has died at the age of 39. Knight, a fashion designer and former contestant on Project Runway and Project Runway: All Stars, died outside of Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Obvious magazine was able to get a statement from Knight’s family. In the statement, they talk about the untimely death of the fashion designer.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

According to TMZ, Knight passed away on October 17 at the age of 39. He passed away outside of Atlanta after he recently checked into a hospital for treatment for intestinal issues.

Knight was born in Germany on April 11, 1978. During his childhood, he divided his time between Alabama and New York. Mychael graduated in 2001 from Georgia Southern University after studying Apparel Design and Merchandising.

After graduating, Knight quickly made his way into the fashion industry. He interned with Wilbourn Exclusives in 2001 and then worked as a stylist in the music industry starting in 2002. As far as Project Runway goes, Knight first auditioned for the show back in 2005 for Season 2. He did not make the show that season, but auditioned again the following year and made it on the show. Mychael went on to finish in fourth place for Season 3 and won Fan Favorite for Season 3.

RIP MYCHAEL KNIGHT…you are missed. You are loved. My heart is heavy ???????????? can't stop crying pic.twitter.com/HPkk7TPHCe — Sexpert Tyomi (@Glamazontyomi) October 17, 2017

After his time on Project Runway, Knight launched his own label, Mychael Knight, on BET’s Rip the Runway. He also designed custom tees for Starbucks. Knight has kept very busy with projects, as he also launched a female and male lingerie label, Kitty and Dick, as well as a unisex fragrance called MajK.

He continued to make fashion lines throughout his career, as he debuted a fall/winter line at Charleston Fashion Week in South Carolina in 2010. His last collection was his spring/summer 2018 line.

Over the years, Mychael Knight returned to Project Runway multiple times. He competed in a 2009 all-star challenge and as a contestant on the third season of Project Runway: All Stars in 2013.

Project Runway started on Bravo before moving to Lifetime. At that time, Andy Cohen served as an executive at the network and took to Twitter to express his condolences and memories of Mychael.

I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 17, 2017

[Featured Image by A&E Networks]