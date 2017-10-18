Blac Chyna is all about that life — at least in the court of law, that is.

According to a new celebrity news report, the former stripper-turned-reality-television-star filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian’s entire Keeping Up With the Kardashians family. The word is Blac Chyna is blaming the KUWTK clan for her show’s early demise.

Apparently, USA Today obtained legal documents that show Chyna’s filing of a lawsuit against her former in-laws-to-be on a number of allegations. Chyna, real name Angela White, filed a complaint in a California court and alleges that the Kardashian family, her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian, and E! (the production company for their defunct show Rob & Chyna) were all or in part responsible for the end of her reality show and violence (verbal and physical) against her.

Chyna’s lawsuit refers to the Kardashians as “vindictive” and includes the names of the famous family members: Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner. Chyna claims that the Kardashians — “using their influence” — reached out to E! early this year with a request that it does not proceed with renewing Rob & Chyna for a second season.

Apparently, the KUWTK stars “interfered” so much that executives had no choice but to end the show. Subsequently, the show was pulled from production. However, it’s unclear if there is any connection as Blac Chyna outlines in the suit.

TMZ‘s sources paint a different picture in every respect. Its version of events — if true — totally refutes the merits of Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians and other defendants. The celebrity gossip site wrote “Our network sources say the couple split at the beginning of the show’s first season, so a second was doubtful from the beginning.”

Folks at the E! network claim to have documented proof why Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s show was nixed. All fingers point to Chyna’s creation of a hostile environment whereby it became difficult to complete production due to her tension with Rob.

Moreover, according to TMZ, the “anemic ratings” didn’t make matters better for the feuding couple. While the show posted strong numbers early on, it failed to retain viewership over a time.

In Chyna’s suit, she complains that Rob abused her during an argument in April at their California home. Then, Rob, who Chyna says has jealousy issues over her ex-boyfriend Tyga, reportedly erupted in anger. Blac Chyna shares a 4-year-old son, King, with the rapper. She says Rob snatched her mobile phone, threw her to the floor, and tore the door off its hinges.

Chyna’s complaint also attacks Rob on the basis of his lack of gainful employment.

“Unlike Rob Kardashian, Ms. White comes from the working-class background, does not have a wealthy family to rely on and has always worked for a living.”

Blac Chyna and Rob began dating last January. They welcomed a daughter, Dream, together in November and split the next month. Their spats have gone public and turned ugly at times. Months ago, Chyna called out Rob after he allegedly shared nude pictures online of her and accused her of having an affair.

According to Us Weekly, Chyna retained the services of celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom, and obtained a restraining order against Rob.

“I am pleased to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights in the lawsuit we have filed today. Revenge porn is wrong and illegal. Domestic violence is wrong and illegal. We will aggressively prosecute this case until we get justice.”

