It seems that Harvey Weinstein isn’t the only member of The Weinstein Company to be under fire for accusations of sexual harassment, as brother Bob Weinstein is now being called out by a television executive producer. Bob Weinstein has claimed his brother Harvey Weinstein is “sick” and voted with the board of directors to push Harvey out of The Weinstein Company. Bob is now being called out for having his own issues with harassment, but Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers claim that Bob and the rest of the board of The Weinstein Company knew what was going on.

But those lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are jumping ship fast as the emphasis for his legal team is moving away from a media focus and shifting to a criminal concentration. Lisa Bloom was the first to quit because she says she didn’t realize how deep Harvey’s problems went. Attorney David Boies expressed incredulity about the board of directors for The Weinstein Company before he quit. Boies said that it is ridiculous for the board to say they knew nothing of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. But Bob Weinstein followed that up claiming that he and the board knew nothing.

“Any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”

National News: Network investigating accusation of sexual harassment by Bob Weinstein https://t.co/TOs1NXvoI8 — KRMS RADIO (@krmsradio) October 17, 2017

But the question now is if Bob Weinstein will come forward to address the accusations against him. Amanda Segel, executive producer for the show The Mist says that on numerous occasions, she had to reject Bob Weinstein. Segel says that during the time she worked on The Mist for Spike TV, Bob Weinstein kept pursuing her, even though she says she gave him a clear no. It got so bad, Amanda Segel hired a lawyer.

“No’ should be enough. After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Segel’s lawyer David Fox of Myman Greenspan had to approach The Weinstein Company board of directors to say that if Bob Weinstein didn’t cut it out, Segel would walk off the project.

A representative for Bob Weinstein denied that anything he did was inappropriate.

“Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment by TV showrunner https://t.co/7hz6uVghK3 via @ABC — Fabrizio Goria (@FGoria) October 17, 2017

And while Amanda Segel’s accusations are not of a physical nature, she says that Bob Weinstein’s advances had a bullying element as he threatened her job. Segel said that Bob Weinstein would joke that he could have her fired if she didn’t agree to date him.

But Bert Fields, a lawyer for Bob Weinstein says that even if people believe what Amanda Segel has to say, it doesn’t amount to sexual harassment.

“There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Harvey Weinstein Has Now Been Accused Of Rape – The Inquisitr

Designer Donna Karan Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ For… – The Inquisitr

Fashion Designer Donna Karan Is Backpedaling About… – The Inquisitr

Harvey Weinstein Says Oprah Called Him To Pledge… – The Inquisitr

Amanda Segel’s accusation against Bob Weinstein is particularly curious considering the way he has spoken out against brother Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. Bob Weinstein has referred to Harvey Weinstein’s actions as indefensible.

“I want him to get the justice that he deserves.”

Do you think the accusation against Bob Weinstein is credible in the face of his brother Harvey’s scandal?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]