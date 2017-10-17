Florida Police Issue Warning After 11-Year-Old Boy Is Nearly Attacked By Man Dressed As A Clown

If you’re thinking about dressing up as a clown for Halloween, you might want to think again – especially if you live in Florida. Over a year since the so-called “creepy clown phenomenon” took America by storm in Autumn 2016 (and on the heels of the release of the highly successful remake of Stephen King’s IT), it appears that creepy clowns have returned to terrorize for another Halloween season. As Fox News reports, a Volusia County, Florida 11-year-old claims he was nearly attacked by a man dressed as a clown.

The pre-teen boy reported the creepy clown encounter, which took place earlier this week while he was riding his bike to school, first to a crossing guard and then his teachers. According to the child, whose name has not been made public, the man dressed as a clown jumped out from behind some bushes while he was riding his bike near a local high school. In a terrified attempt at self-defense, the boy hit the clown repeatedly with a “selfie stick.” The 11-year-old claims he feared that the man dressed as a clown intended to “attack him.”

The incident was reported to deputies at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department, and the Florida officers responded with a dire Facebook warning to local residents. According to their post, it might not be safe to dress up as a clown for Halloween this year, and deputies “will not be there” to save emboldened clowns who find themselves under attack by their intended targets.

“Warning to evil clowns and anyone considering creepy clown activity: We will not be there to save you if your intended target defends himself or herself, and you may face other penalties as well.”

To make matters worse for folks who do decide to don a clown costume this holiday season, Florida authorities have also threatened to potentially levy criminal charges against creepy clowns up to no good this October.

When the 11-year-old victim in this week’s attempted creepy clown attack finally spoke to law enforcement, he told them that the clown he encountered actually tried to grab him, and even chased him in an attempt to get his hands on the boy. As the Miami Herald reports, the boy told police that the clown ended up tripping, and only then backed off, returning to his hiding place in the bushes.

The victim described the clown as being a male, roughly 5-foot, 9-inches tall and 230 pounds. According to the 11-year-old, the clown had a “rainbow painted face,” was wearing a blue wig, a red foam nose, a green, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black boots. As of Tuesday afternoon, the identity of the creepy Florida clown is unknown, although police are investigating the attempted attack.

[Featured Image by Nito/Shutterstock]