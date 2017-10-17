‘Home Town’ Hosts Ben And Erin Napier Are Expecting Their First Child

Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier just revealed that Erin is seven months pregnant and expecting a girl, who they plan to name Helen after Erin’s grandmother. In a beautifully expressive blog post titled “Our Secret” from the Daily Journal on the Laurel Mercantile website, Erin shares her innermost thoughts and feelings on pregnancy, and what becoming a family of three means to her and Ben. They told very few people at first but decided to share their exciting news as she got further along in the pregnancy.

“It’s too hard to hide now, and Laurel has been whispering but respectfully keeping it here in our family of community. Lately, everything in our life feels like it’s so much, so big, all the time. It’s like looking directly at the sun. You can’t, or it would be too much. And so this one thing, this person who would make us three instead of two, had to be something normal without fuss or fanfare or onesies that say things. It’s the way life goes, the way the family tree changes and grows, and I’m grateful to be part of it, this completely, utterly normal part of life that for so long felt too big and too scary for me to do. Normal has been a luxury.”

She goes on to say that fans of the show will be able to follow the whole journey when Season 2 of Home Town airs. Although Erin has experienced an easy and healthy pregnancy, she does admit that long hours spent filming the show is very tiring, and she had daily headaches but no morning sickness during her first trimester.

For his part, Ben seems totally enamored with Erin in photos that accompany the blog post. Erin shared that he has long conversations every morning and night with Helen, and it’s probably safe to assume that Helen will have Ben wrapped around her tiny finger, and he most likely wouldn’t have it any other way. She calls Ben “the protector who loves the people in his life so well,” and she prays that Helen will learn from her father how to become a protector, too.

“Thank you for making me a mother, Ben,” Erin says. “Thank you for your heart and your love that’s big enough to carry Helen and I both, and for holding my hand every step of the way.”

Her face is the money maker, my chest hair is a close second. #HGTVHomeTownS2 pic.twitter.com/HEyFMJccTy — Ben Napier (@scotsmanco) August 1, 2017

For those unfamiliar with the show, Ben and Erin are on a mission to help families find a home in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin describes Laurel as a charming southern town where people still enjoy sitting on their front porches in the evenings and “everyone knows your name.” Ben is a woodworker with quite impressive carpentry skills, and Erin is a talented and creative artist. Once a house is selected, they go to work, using their considerable renovation talents to give each family their dream home. Together, they are revitalizing their town by restoring and renovating one home at a time.

Are you a fan of the show? Leave your congratulations and comments below. Season 2 of Home Town will begin airing on Thursday, January 18, 2018, on HGTV.

[Featured Image by HGTV Channel]