Did Lisa Vanderpump Just Throw Shade At Eileen Davidson Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 8?

Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davison may not be filming alongside one another any longer but their drama may be in full swing.

As Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills prepare for the upcoming premiere of the series’ eighth season, fans have been wondering where Eileen Davidson stands with the restaurateur. However, because Davidson isn’t returning for the upcoming installment, fans may never know.

That said, Lisa Vanderpump hinted at trouble in paradise during a recent event in Los Angeles.

Days ago, All About the Real Housewives shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that Lisa Vanderpump had actually extended an olive branch to her former co-star by inviting her to the event. Unfortunately, as Vanderpump revealed, Davidson didn’t show up to the event because she was too busy.

“She said she was busy,” Lisa Vanderpump said under her breath, seemingly questioning if that were truly the case.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davidson had a rough time together during filming on the last three seasons of the show due to Vanderpump’s questions regarding the start of Davidson’s relationship with husband Vincent Van Patten.

Eileen Davidson was rumored to have engaged in an affair with Vincent Van Patten while married to another man.

Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming the eighth season of the show earlier this year, and soon, the series will return to the show. Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are the only remaining full-time housewives from the first season of the show.

Eileen Davidson was brought to the Bravo reality series for its fifth season alongside her fellow soap star Lisa Rinna. Then, earlier this year, as filming began on Season 8, Davidson revealed that because of her busy career, she was unable to return to the series.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Bravo TV sometime later this year. A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

