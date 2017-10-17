‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Sells Orange County Home As She Prepares To Divorce Husband Michael

Kelly Dodd and her husband, Michael Dodd, have sold their Orange County home.

One year after putting the home on the market, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her soon-to-be-ex-husband have unloaded their Newport Beach home for $5 million. The reality star and mother of one hopes to have her divorce from Michael finalized soon.

On October 17, TMZ revealed that the couple had recently slashed the price of their four bedroom, four bathroom oceanside home from $6.25 million, which was the initial asking price when the home hit the market in 2016. The outlet also revealed that Kelly Dodd and her now-estranged husband had purchased the home during the marriage with the intentions of remodeling it and selling it.

Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd initially called it quits on their marriage in 2012, but after failing to come to an agreement with one another for the finalization of their split, they decided to give the relationship another try. Sadly, years later, after welcoming one child, the couple has decided to end their marriage once again.

As Kelly Dodd prepares for divorce, TMZ has revealed that the reality star is currently renting a home in Newport, California, and also said that she was ready to get back to dating in the hope of finding a love that lasts.

Kelly Dodd confirmed her plans for divorce at the end of last month during an interview with the Daily Mail. At the time, Dodd said that while she and Michael attempted to remain married, she had reached her breaking point with the relationship and was completely done trying to make it work.

Kelly Dodd went on to say that she and Michael were miserable in their marriage but noted that she was hopeful that they would one day be friends and better able to parent their child together.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]