Molly Ringwald Writes Of 50-Year-Old Film Crew Guy Who Pressed Erection On Her At 13

Molly Ringwald has weighed in with her experiences with Harvey Weinstein, in a piece titled “All the Other Harvey Weinsteins.” Molly wrote that she was warned about Harvey when she took a role in a movie that was supposed to be based on the book Loser Takes All. However, Ringwald wrote that Weinstein changed the title to Strike It Rich and had Molly’s head put on another woman’s body for the movie poster.

As seen in the New Yorker, Molly’s testimony proclaims that she had more power as a 20-year-old working with Weinstein and his brother Bob, because she was the bigger star and The English Patient, a movie that would become Weinstein’s first Academy Award Best Picture winner, had not yet been made. The only problems Molly wrote that she had to deal with were when Harvey had another person write pages that weren’t in the script, and after being edited, the movie tanked. Molly was due a percentage of the gross, but she was denied her earnings. Molly sued and got the money owed to her, but didn’t work with Harvey again.

Whereas Molly didn’t write about any sexual harassment experiences with Harvey, Ringwald noted that she “had plenty of Harveys” of her own throughout the years, like a 50-year-old crew member who claimed to want to teach her to dance as a 13-year-old girl but pressed his erection against Ringwald instead.

“When I was fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set. At a time when I was trying to figure out what it meant to become a sexually viable young woman, at every turn some older guy tried to help speed up the process.”

The abuse didn’t stop when Molly was a teen. Instead, Ringwald writes about a director who had a dog collar placed around her neck, even though it had nothing to do with the script pages Molly had studied or the film at hand. Ringwald called her agent and cried, but he chalked it up to an interesting story for Molly’s memoirs.

“I fired him and moved to Paris not long after.”

Putting her movie career out of focus, Molly would return to the U.S. to act at times, but during one of those jaunts the head of a major studio who claims to be taken aback by the charges facing Harvey had something sinister to say about Ringwald at the time when she was 24 years of age.

“I wouldn’t know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face.”

Molly wrote that she could go on and on about such experiences – ones she didn’t speak of like many other women out of fear. Ringwald took a swipe at President Donald Trump when she wrote that men in such circumstances can become president.

