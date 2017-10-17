Animals In ‘The Sims 4’ Will Have Hidden Quirks In Addition To Their Chosen Traits

Like Sims, animals in The Sims 4 have traits that can be selected which dictate their personalities in the upcoming “Cats & Dogs” expansion. A cat might be lazy, spoiled, and a glutton for instance. That feline will behave very differently from one with the frisky, playful, and mischievous traits. However, cats and dogs in the expansion will also have quirks that are not chosen by players.

Players will be able to choose three traits for each pet but quirks are something that players will have to discover after taking care of their animals. As an example, a cat that is otherwise pretty brave may be scared of the television. According to the game’s website, that’s just a quirk with that particular cat. In The Sims 4, players will uncover these quirks by spending time with their pets.

Both cats and dogs will reveal their quirks to their owners. In addition to finding out what idiosyncrasies an animal has, players of The Sims 4 will be able to train their dogs and enjoy their cats. Dogs need to be taken on walks, and they will dig up random items for their owners. Cats might leave surprise gifts around the house, or they can keep themselves entertained in a cat condo.

Since pets cannot be directly controlled in The Sims 4, players will have to bond with their animals to view their quirks. As the Inquisitr reported, this makes pets in the game just as surprising as their real life counterparts. A player will need to watch a pet’s behavior to find out what it wants occasionally. When hungry, a dog may pick up the food dish and bring it to a Sim. Clearly, that means the canine is ready for dinner.

Sims and their pets both benefit from their relationships. Daily interactions between a Sim and their pets shape that relationship. Training and other activities will also strengthen the bond between the two.

The “Cats & Dogs” expansion is scheduled to release on November 10. Players can pre-order the content now from Origin for $39.99. In addition to cats and dogs, the expansion also adds the veterinarian profession, the world of Brindleton Bay, and new items. A wealth of clothes and accessories for Sims will be available alongside adorable outfits for pets in The Sims 4.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]