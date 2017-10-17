Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with her first child and due early next year. The 33-year-old Kardashian has neither confirmed nor denied that she and NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first baby. The reality star has debuted what a few fans believe is a baby bump, but many others have stated that the supposedly pregnant Khloe’s belly is unusually flat.

Those who have watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians know that Khloe Kardashian shed some serious pounds after her break-up with ex-husband, Lamar Odom. The star looks so good that she’s created a series called Revenge Body, in which she helps recently divorced women get in the best shape of their lives. Kardashian fans say that Khloe looks in surprisingly amazing shape for a woman who is allegedly four to five months pregnant.

While some have chalked the pregnancy up to rumors, others insist that the reality TV star has photoshopped her Instagram pictures. The reason is that she supposedly does not want anyone to know that she is pregnant until she has decided on the right time to reveal it, and until then, she will continue photoshopping her social media photos.

Many fans have told her that she shouldn’t be hiding her “miracle” and evidenced the photoshop to the space between the couple that “looks weird.” Fans have stated that the ripples in the water don’t look right, meaning she must have altered her belly.

Khloe Kardashian is just one of the several Kardashians that are supposedly pregnant and expecting a bundle of joy early next year.

Her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian is supposedly pregnant with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima’s child, which would mark her fourth baby, but first with Younes. Her other children were fathered by her estranged ex, Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian has already confirmed that she and her husband, Kayne West, are expecting a child via surrogacy in the new year.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is also supposedly pregnant by her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The 20-year-old has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, but her ex, rapper Tyga, has proclaimed on social media that the baby is likely his.

