The entire entertainment world is shocked by the alleged sexual allegations on Harvey Weinstein. In just a few days, stars like Lena Headey, Reese Witherspoon, and others have opened up about their inappropriate experiences in the film industry. Kristen Stewart recently appreciated all those stars who opened up about their bad experiences in past and even shared what must be done in the entertainment industry that can put an end to such behavior against the movie actresses.

Twilight movie star Kristen Stewart, who is famous for her fearless statements, reportedly slammed Harvey Weinstein and even showed her support for all the victims of sexual assault/harassment at the recently held Elle Women In Hollywood Awards on Monday. The Runaways movie actress was present during the Elle Award show with her close friend and co-star, Riley Keough.

This should be noted that Kristen did not mention Harvey’s name directly but according to reports, her statement reportedly made it clear about whom she was addressing when she started to talk about sexual harassment cases in the entertainment world.

“I just want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a sort of like murmured pseudo-conversation because we’ve all been talking about this forever, not to make it specific but it is, about this motherf****r.”

Her statements made it clear that it is extremely difficult to talk about sexual harassments in the office areas and whoever gave voice to these scenarios did an incredible job. As it showed the other actresses that they are not alone and even helped many of them to overcome their fear and talk about it openly.

“If I had someone close to me feel like they couldn’t be helped or were subject to that type of manipulation or torment or fear, of any kind really, especially in regards to being in our realm, where we work, where we have taken very apparent strides towards something not quite equal, but somewhere hopeful for sure, I would feel sick, and [I] do, because I know a lot of these women,” she noted.

Kristen went on to stress that any type of inappropriate behavior against women does not only happen with senior stars. She revealed that she has saved many of her makeup artists and camera assistants from getting harassed but “then it just keeps going every single day.”

She later urged to the audience that everyone should be well aware and informed about such indecency in the workplace because many actresses are scared that if they open up then they won’t get another job or project.

“I’d say let’s be aware of this on every level. Those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be because they are in fear of getting their next job, as every is actress, too, same deal.”

By speaking about all the sexual harassment at the workplace, Kristen Stewart has become one of those Hollywood stars who has reportedly condemned the actions of Harvey Weinstein and openly showed support for the women who have since come forward with their own stories and notes of such events of sexual assault or harassment.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE]