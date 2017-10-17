Farrah Abraham Will Perform A Live Adult Entertainment Show For Halloween [Report]

You have to hand it to a girl who knows what she’s good at and pursues that ambition wholeheartedly. Farrah Abraham, the Teen Mom OG star-turned-adult entertainment industry maven, has figured out that she’s good at the horizontal (and vertical, and diagonal) mambo, and she’s going to give her fans a show that they won’t soon forget.

She, of course, has done this before — and she plans to do it again if recent reports are to be believed.

According to TMZ, Farrah Abraham is “rearing up” for a different kind of Halloween special — and this one doesn’t involve Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin.

No, according to the venerated gossip site, Farrah Abraham will be “using the back door” to give her fans both tricks and treats on October 30, the day before Halloween, through the adult entertainment website CamSoda, a platform which she’d previously used to exhibit her goodies.

The last time Farrah Abraham was on CamSoda, more than 80,000 people tuned in to watch her do her thing — the highest in the site’s recent history — and so many people logged on at the same time that the site actually crashed.

A representative for CamSoda thinks that Farrah’s “show” will draw more people than ever before, and as a result, they’ve put more precautions in place so that the site doesn’t crash while she’s performing.

According to In Touch Weekly, however, there’s a reason behind Farrah Abraham’s pre-Halloween show: she’s promoting her new MTV show, Single AF.

More Farrah Abraham Stories from the Inquisitr

A spokesperson for MTV said that Single AF is a “social-first format show to help celebrities find love.”

This, then, suggests that Farrah’s relationship with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran has hit the skids, even though they were seen together as recently as July when they went off to Jamaica to celebrate their partnership.

Not all of Farrah Abraham’s friends view this new show as a positive thing for her. Quite a few, in fact, have taken to Instagram to talk about how they feel her daughter, Sophia, is rudderless and lacking parental guidance.

Certainly, too, they’re not fans of this idea of a new “cam-show” on Halloween, either.

Leave your thoughts about Farrah Abraham in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]