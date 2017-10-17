Chris Brown And Rihanna: He Wants ‘Closure,’ Hopes To Create New Memories With Former Girlfriend?

Chris Brown and Rihanna have a troubled past, to say the least, but according to a new report, Brown is hoping that they will soon find closure and move forward with a fresh start on their relationship.

On October 16, Hollywood Life revealed that after the release of Chris Brown’s Netflix documentary, the “Loyal” singer is hoping that his former girlfriend watches the film and realizes that he’s changed for the better.

“Chris is pretty sure that Rihanna has not seen the film yet, and he hopes that once she watches it, she will better understand how much he has grown, changed and matured since their relationship,” an insider explained.

The insider went on to reveal that while Rihanna, who is rumored to be dating Hassan Jameel at the moment, may not exactly come running back into Chris Brown’s arms, he hopes she can start to forgive him and gain closure on their drama-plagued relationship that ended years ago. The source also said that Brown was hopeful that he and Rihanna may be able to create new, healthier memories with one another.

In Chris Brown’s Netflix documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, he goes into detail about his years-long romance with Rihanna and admits that he left her “bloodied” after his infamous attack on the “Wild Thoughts” singer on February 8, 2009. However, at the same time, Brown insisted that he has grown up in the years since the attack and according to the Hollywood Life source, that is exactly why he’s hoping that Rihanna tunes in.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that Chris Brown truly believes that he and Rihanna could get back together one day and even feels that they are “soulmates.” In August, another source spoke to the outlet and reportedly revealed that Chris Brown had been asking friends if they believed Rihanna would take him back and give their romance another shot.

Chris Brown and Rihanna parted ways in 2009 after his attack but in the years that followed, they were rumored to be in talks for a reunion. Brown even admitted in a YouTube video years ago that he was in love with Rihanna at the same time he was involved in a romance with actress Karrueche Tran.

