‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Lawrence Saint-Victor Confirms His Return, Fans Wonder About Love

New spoilers are out for The Bold and the Beautiful and Lawrence Saint-Victor is coming back as Carter. Celeb Dirty Laundry shared the spoilers about what is going on with him. He actually went to his Instagram page to confirm the news with fans but didn’t give a ton of details. Lawrence has played the role of Carter since 2013.

He shared a picture of himself and you can tell that he is in front of Spencer Publications. He made sure to hashtag it #setlife and wanted everyone to know that he was working on the show again. The last time he was seen on The Bold and the Beautiful Carter called off his engagement to Maya Avant and left the show.

It looks like Zenda is totally gone. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Nichole ended up with Carter. Zenda is off in Paris and the actor who played him decided to quit the show. If Nichole was to start dating her sister’s ex-fiance that would make for a pretty good twist and wouldn’t surprise anyone either.

Carter works as an attorney, but he also loves acting. There is no word yet on what he is doing back in town again, but the fans do want to know the details. He was on the show back in August of 2017, but he didn’t have a love story going on at that time.

Another option is now that Ivy is back in town, she is going to need a love interest. Carter and Ivy seem like a pretty great match as well. You know that Carter being back in town with all of these single girls is going to mean that a love connection of some kind needs to happen.

There is also a lot of drama going on between Bill and Liam Spencer. With Carter being a lawyer, he could easily get mixed up on this and that could cause even more drama. The fans are just going to have to wait and see how it all plays out on The Bold and the Beautiful.

#setlife #mondaygrind ????????Get after it!!! A post shared by Lawrence Saint-Victor (@lsaintvic) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Are you excited to see Carter returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Do you feel like he will end up with Nichole or Ivy or neither? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]