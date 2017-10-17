‘This Is Us’ Child Star Mackenzie Hancsicsak Gets A Big Raise For Season 2: How Much Does Young Kate Make?

This Is Us star Mackenzie Hancsicsak only has one TV acting credit on her resume, and, yes, it’s for This is Us. The child star, who plays 10-year-old Young Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, may not have the experience of her co-stars, but she was still able to negotiate a $4000 per episode pay raise from Season 1 to Season 2.

According to TMZ, Hancsicsak’s minors contract reveals that when she landed the role as Young Kate on This Is Us last year, she started out with at $8,210 paycheck per episode. That’s certainly not chump change, but fast forward to Season 2, and Mackenzie got a major pay bump to $12,500 an episode. For Season 3, the This is Us actress will earn $13,000 an episode.

Not only does Mackenzie make more money in one week than some people make in a month, but she also gets some perks on the This Is Us set. In addition to a fat paycheck, Hancsiscak gets a first-class dressing room with a TV/DVD player, sofa, bathroom, and microwave, as well as her own phone and parking space for whoever drives her to the This Is Us set, according to The Blast.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak’s pay raise comes on the heels of the news that she was upped to a series regular on This Is Us. Over the summer, Deadline reported that Hancsisak and her TV brother, Parker Bates, as well as the older versions of the Big Three, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, and Niles Fitch, were all promoted to series regulars.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak may not make as much as the actress who plays the adult version of Kate—according to Variety, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz makes a whopping $40,000 per episode—but she’s still in a much better financial position than her once-struggling co-star was just a few years ago. Metz previously told Glamour that just before she landed the role on This Is Us, she was ready to throw in the towel on a career as an actress. Metz revealed that at one point she was living on Ramen noodles bought at the dollar store and that she only had 81 cents in her bank account.

Take a look at Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Young Kate on This Is Us below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]