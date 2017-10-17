Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Vow Renewal Ceremony Hiding Rocky Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are rumored to be extravagantly planning their 10-year anniversary, and some are speculating it may all be just for show.

“They want to have the renewal ceremony in the country,” a source told Radar Online. “Ellen’s looking for a rustic property to buy for the occasion.”

Despite all the glitz and glamour, rumors persist that things remain far from blissful between the Hollywood power couple. The two were recently spied in a nasty confrontation outside an L.A. restaurant.

Since then, the 59-year-old talk show host has openly showered her Scandal wife with pricey tokens of affection.

“She has been buying her elaborate gifts and recently splurged on this huge vacation to the South Pacific for just the two of them,” a source said.

As for their upcoming anniversary next August, word is that the two have already booked a wedding planner to organize things and may soon commence sending out “save the date” cards for a guest list that is expected to include the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Kate Hudson, and Julia Roberts.

Meanwhile, the reports about friction between the two continue to mount.

DeGeneres and actress Charlize Theron are rumored to have recently engaged in a power struggle over Portia de Rossi’s attention. Several media outlets reported DeGeneres was concerned that Theron was coming to have undue influence over her wife while the two were working together on the set of the fifth season of Arrested Development.

“Ellen knows Charlize and finds her controlling and brash, and worries how she’ll influence Portia,” said a source. “She knows Portia is like putty and adapts to whomever she’s hanging out with.”

De Rossi was said to look up to and admire the 42-year-old Oscar-winning Theron, finding her take-no-mess attitude to be somewhat liberating.

DeGeneres was said to have witnessed the chemistry between the two when she recently visited the set, prompting some to speculate “she’ll be poking her head around again, keeping an eye on things during any of Charlize and Portia’s scenes.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi are also said to have recently put two of their estates on the market during what was reported as a stormy period between the two.

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward /Getty Images]