Toya Wright Reveals Growing Baby Bump In A Cute Outfit

Toya Wright looks several months pregnant in her recent photos. The reality TV star revealed her growing baby bump in a cute outfit on Instagram. In the photo, which you can view below, Toya is wearing a matching orange suede Rich Candy Girl set and Chanel sneakers.

The 33-year-old is celebrating her birthday next week on October 26, and the author is releasing a new book You Just Don’t Get It with her daughter Reginae on the same day. If fans were wondering whether her divorce from Mickey “Memphiz” Wright has been finalized, it seems like Toya has confirmed it. Although her name is still Toya Wright on her social media, her upcoming book has her birth name Johnson on the cover.

Earlier this year, Memphiz demanded that Toya stops using his second name in an Instagram post aimed at her. According to the Shade Room, he later apologized for his comments and complained about disloyalty and keeping away from negativity.

Lil Wayne’s former wife has moved on and is rumored to be pregnant by sports agent Robert Rushing as previously reported. The alleged baby father is six-foot-seven and owns a clothing brand. He also manages NBA athletes and may have been a player himself. Toya has not confirmed who the father is and she is also keeping the baby’s gender a secret.

From Toya’s recent Instagram photos, it seems like she will be due to give birth in a few months.

Thank u @miekajoi_ for my cute little @richgirlcandy set. It went perfect with my @chanelofficial sneakers. #alottosmileaboutthesedays#goodvibesonly #itsmybirthdaymonth #scorpioseasoniscoming ???? A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

In an interview with Essence magazine, Toya said that she has a great co-parenting relationship with Lil Wayne, and it took them a long time to get to this point.

She revealed that when her brothers were killed last year, Lil Wayne flew to her location to be by her side.

Bumpin’ around on this beautiful Tuesday.???????????? loving my natural hair these days. Makeup: @ashleygreenmua #workflow A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Toya also supported Lil Wayne when he was having seizures that put him in hospital. The 33-year-old revealed that they have known each other since they were 13-years-old and were in a relationship before he became famous.

When asked whether she will ever get back with the rapper, Toya stated that it will be possible in the near future when they are older. However, this was before she became pregnant, and it is highly unlikely that Lil Wayne is the father.

