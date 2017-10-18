Serena Williams Reminds Baby Daddy To Give ‘Push Present’ On Instagram? Australian Open Winner Loves Daughter

Serena Williams is in a total mommy bliss land. The former world No. 1 gave birth to her daughter this past September, and since then, she has been enamored with her baby girl. She and her husband-to-be, Alexis Ohanian, even created her own Instagram account, documenting her daily life as she grows up. In the midst of this, Serena Williams realized that she may have missed out on one baby delivery tradition that her baby daddy should have thought of.

The 36-year-old mother took to Instagram to either drop some serious hints on Alexis or to poll her fans on whether “push present” is still a thing. Push present, to those who are not familiar, is a gift that the father gives to the mother, who recently delivered the baby, usually in forms of jewelry. Looks like her baby daddy forewent this tradition in the delivery room and now Serena is wondering if she missed out on an important part of being a mother.

“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Her fans replied to her questions, giving an array of answers. One fan wrote that she got “nothing” despite the fact that she had two kids, another wrote that she got “a car,” while another commented that 16 years ago the push present was “a stroller.”

Despite the fact that she did not get anything, the Australian Open 2017 winner did not seem too down on herself or her baby daddy. Her Twitter feed is filled with wonder and joy as she settles down with her baby daughter.

With the help of God She's the best thing I have ever been apart of. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 15, 2017

Go out to dinner with friends… and I can't stop thinking about Olympia. She's just so perfect in my eyes. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 14, 2017

The 36-year-old mother is slowing down to enjoy the little things in life, but it looks like she will have to reduce her time with the baby as she starts training vigorously to defend her Australian Open title.

The director Craig Tiley confirmed last week that Serena Williams will play in the 2018 tournament.

“Serena will be back,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of grand slams […] It’s the first time ever that both the women and the men’s winner will receive $4m each – that has not been done by any other grand slam or any other event.”

Australian Open starts in January 2018, which means that Serena has just over two months to get back into tip-top shape to compete. When she won the title in 2017, she was a few weeks pregnant with her daughter and nobody knew.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, is also confident that she will be able to balance both.

“There are two lives for women,” he said to Eurosport. “Before having a family, and when you start having a family. She is in a different mindset, and I’m sure she is going to be an incredible mother. I’m sure about that. […] When she called me to tell me she was pregnant, in the same sentence she said: ‘I am pregnant, but… I’m not finished with tennis and I want you to wait for me.'”

Do you think Serena Williams will be able to be there for her baby daughter even though she has to train for Australian Open? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]