Does The New Season Of ‘Counting On’ Confirm Something Went Wrong When Jill Duggar Gave Birth To Samuel?

Fans have long suspected that something went wrong with the birth of Jill Duggar Dillard’s youngest child, Samuel Scott. Although the family confirmed that things were fine with the baby, not as many photos of him appeared on Jill’s social media as they did when she gave birth to her son, Israel. Additionally, Jill’s Instagram was flooded with quotes talking about a “hard time” in life and leaning on God during tough times.

Viewers know that Jill Duggar Dillard delivered Samuel Scott by C-section after laboring for almost two days. Some suspected that something went wrong at the birth itself, while others think Jill suffered from postpartum depression.

Now, the rumor is renewed since the episodes for the spin-off series of 19 Kids and Counting, Counting On, has previewed some of its new episodes. Fans have pointed out that it seems the network is glossing over Jill’s birth, and instead, they are focusing on Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Joe Duggar’s weddings.

As the Duggar family has been vocal about having as many children as possible, births and pregnancy are typically talked about and filmed for their television show. Because Jill’s delivery seems to have not been recorded for the show, many are worried again about her health or that of Samuel’s.

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, has also been a controversial figure for his tweets regarding racism in the United States and his views on transgender individuals.

The father-of-two has taken to Twitter to let his followers know that he does not feel that transgender people should share air time with him. Specifically, he referred to Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who stars in a series about her life; I Am Jazz. He stated in no uncertain terms that he didn’t feel she should be on the TLC network, as God has only given us two genders and has assigned them at birth.

Derick also recently wrote on Twitter that he did not support the NFL players who chose to kneel during the National Anthem because America is one of the “least racist” countries in the world.

Because of comments like this, many also suspect that Derick and Jill have had some of their airtime cut.

