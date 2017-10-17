‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Drinking Leads To Custody Battle With Eve, Tate Better Off Without Him?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will return to Salem during the week of October 23 on a mission connected to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). The grandfather and grandson will be shocked at the sudden arrival of Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) sister. What could Brady, Eve, and Victor possibly have in common? None other than Tate Donovan Black, Theresa and Brady’s son, has brought Eve scurrying back to Salem as rumors of Brady’s drinking problem has reached her ears.

Theresa has heard all about how Brady has turned back to drinking and that he has developed a nasty streak. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Theresa doesn’t want her nephew to grow up with a drunk for a father, and she has returned to Salem to seek custody of the little boy. Added to this is the chaos reigning at the Kiriakis’ mansion at the moment. During the week of October 23, Bonnie and Victor should be getting married, according to the Inquisitr. Bonnie (Judi Evans), her shady connection Sheila, and the drama she seems to perpetuate will reinforce Eve’s determination to gain custody of Tate. Brady is still an emotional wreck with Nicole leaving, and he isn’t in a position to think clearly or rationally.

Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Eve will be sidetracked with a romance of her own. Apparently, she will find a love connection with somebody already in Salem. We already know Bonnie is going to flee Salem after Adrienne is brought home by Justin (Wally Kurth) and that these two will strike up their own romance again. Since Justin is now off the table, this leaves the possibility that she may develop feelings for Brady Black.

It would certainly be a very interesting twist if Eve falls for Brady while pursuing custody of Tate. However, the rumor mills keep talking about Theresa returning. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there are many more secrets and bombshells awaiting Brady Black. What do you think of Eve wanting custody of Tate? Shouldn’t someone step in to give Tate a more stable home?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]