Trump Uses John Kelly's Dead Son To Defend Lie Gets Backlash: 'Ask General Kelly Did He Get A Call From Obama'

President Donald Trump keeps getting himself in hot water. Trump was called a “fat f****** liar” by Delilia O’Malley, a woman who lost her brother in Iraq, as reported by the Inquisitr. O’Malley was one of the folks who chimed in about Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama never called the families of fallen soldiers. President Trump was accused of playing politics in an attempt to make himself look better — and that controversy is continuing. Plenty of other people chimed in against Trump’s Rose Garden assertion wherein Trump claimed President Obama never called the grieving families of soldiers, nor did other presidents. After proof of President Obama meeting with plenty of Gold Star families and saluting coffins began to go viral online, Trump doubled-down on his claims in a way that is being called distasteful. According to Politico, Trump said people should ask Chief of Staff John Kelly if Obama ever called him.

“I mean, you could ask General Kelly did he get a call from Obama.”

Trump was giving a radio interview on Tuesday morning to Fox News‘ Brian Kilmeade when Trump asked the question that is getting loads of backlash online. As heard in the below video, Trump began speaking with Brian about budget matters as Trump talked about negotiations, “massive tax cuts” and tax reform before delving into the controversial comments about Kelly’s son. Meanwhile, on Twitter, the notion that Trump would speak about Kelly’s son to defend himself is not sitting well.

According to Salon, Kelly’s son, Robert, died while fighting in Afghanistan in 2010. However, Trump’s comments about asking General Kelly whether or not Obama called him after the death of his son are being viewed as a political device that exploits the death of Robert in an effort to make Trump look better regarding his criticisms of Obama.

Trump had been asked on Monday why he hadn’t yet commented about the deaths of four Green Berets who lost their lives in Niger on October 4, after an ISIS ambush. On Twitter, people are accusing Trump of using Kelly’s dead son to deflect from the inaccurate things Trump said in the Rose Garden, and people are airing their disgust at the concept on social media. Others are asking Kelly to put a stop to Trump’s assertions and not allow the memory of his son to be used in such a political manner.

Trump just claimed no President has ever called families of fallen troops, insulting thousands of Gold Star Families pic.twitter.com/G3gW160Wfn — Vets Against Trump (@commondefense) October 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]