Khloe Kardashian Pregnant: She Wants To Get Engaged To Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Amid Rumors?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly staying mum on her alleged pregnancy because she’s waiting on her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to propose.

According to a new report, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly “begging” her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau to propose now that she is allegedly expecting her first child.

“Khloe is pushing her man for a ring harder than ever before now,” a source told Radar Online on October 16. “She does not want to be just his girlfriend when this baby is born and she wants him to do it stat!”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating last summer and a short time after they went public, it was confirmed that Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, model Jordy Craig, was expecting his first child. Then, in December of last year, Thompson’s son arrived.

Although Khloe Kardashian was married to former basketball star Lamar Odom for seven years, the former couple never welcomed any children of their own and last year, after rumors claimed they may be on the verge of a reunion, their divorce was finalized. As fans may recall, Kardashian and Odom first separated in 2013 amid rumors claiming he was cheating on her and using illegal drugs.

As her relationship with Tristan Thompson continues, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly living in fear that her athlete boyfriend may not be there for her when she needs him. That said, Thompson has reportedly sworn up and down that he will remain at her side as they allegedly prepare to welcome a child together in early 2018.

As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson remain silent in regard to the reality star’s alleged pregnancy, Kardashian’s youngest sibling, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, is also facing rumors of a pregnancy.

Jenner is currently involved in a romance with rapper Travis Scott but they haven’t been together very long. While Jenner is allegedly due sometime early next year, her relationship with Scott began just months ago. As fans may recall, Jenner began dating Scott a short time after splitting from Tyga after at least two years of dating.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14

