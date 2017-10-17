Disney Finalizes List Of Celebrity Narrators For 2017 Epcot Candlelight Processional

Back in the middle of the summer, Disney announced the first list of names of celebrity narrators for the 2017 Epcot Candlelight Processional, but some spots remained open. Now, with just a little over a month until the holiday fun begins, the list is finally complete with some brand new names filling the open slots. One of the more intriguing names is that of Kurt Russell who is new this year, but far from a stranger to the Disney name.

The official website of Walt Disney World has filled in all the available spots for this year’s celebrity narrators and some past favorites are returning to take their turn yet again. Jodi Benson, Ariel herself, is coming back again as she will take the Dec. 6-8 slot at Epcot.

Actress Ana Gasteyer is also returning for the Candlelight Processional and she will take some of the earlier dates with Nov. 29-30.

There are a number of new celebrities appearing to read the Christmas story this year, but Kurt Russell’s sticks out more than any. The Disney Legend will make his debut at Epcot’s Candlelight Processional on Dec. 9 and appear there for three shows each night through Dec. 11.

Russell recently starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but he did a lot of Disney movies throughout his career. He was in Sky High, The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, and even voiced the adult version of Copper in The Fox and The Hound.

Adding him to the list makes a lot of sense and this year’s collection of celebrity narrators is truly star-studded.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, here is the list.

Laurie Hernandez – November 24 to 26, 2017 – New

Matt Bomer – November 27 to 28, 2017 – New

Ana Gasteyer – November 29 to 30, 2017

Whoopi Goldberg – December 1 to 3, 2017

Pat Sajak – December 4 to 5, 2017 – New

Jodi Benson – December 6 to 8, 2017

Kurt Russell – December 9 to 11, 2017 – New

Warwick Davis – December 12 to 14, 2017 – New

Trace Adkins – December 15 to 17, 2017

Neil Patrick Harris – December 18 to 21, 2017

CCH Pounder – December 22 to 24, 2017 – New

Jaci Velasquez – December 25 to 27, 2017

Chandra Wilson – December 28 to 30, 2017

For those who have been to the shows before, there can be very long standby lines to wait for entry into the America Gardens Theater. That is why there are also Candlelight Processional Dining Packages which are now available to book.

The list of restaurants taking part in the Candlelight Processional this year are the following.

Restaurant Marrakesh

Via Napoli Ristorante

Spice Road Table

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Chefs de France

Tokyo Dining

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Teppan Edo

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

San Angel Inn Restaurante

Trattoria al Forno

Nine Dragons Restaurant

Tutto Italia Ristorante

The Garden Grill

La Hacienda de San Angel

There will be three shows per night from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30, 2017, and they will take place at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Celebrity narrators, dates, and times are subject to change without notice, but that is normal with any live entertainment at Walt Disney World. The 2017 Epcot Candlelight Processional now has a full list of narrators to get you into the holiday spirit, and it’s going to be really hard to choose just one. Neil Patrick Harris, Jodi Benson, Warwick Davis, Kurt Russell, and so many other great names are going to bring the true meaning of Christmas to life this year in a masterful way.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]