‘Bringing Up Bates’ Stars Chad And Erin Paine Expecting Third Child, Reveal Sex And Name

The exciting news is here from Erin and Chad Paine of Bringing Up Bates on UP. People revealed the news that the couple is expecting their third little one. She is due to have this baby in April of 2018, and they already know the sex and have even picked out a name for their child.

Chad and Erin shared that they will be having a little girl, and they are going to name her Everly Hope. The couple made it very obvious that they couldn’t be more excited. They found this name in a baby book and fell in love with it, so they decided to go for it. Chad and Erin admit they will have their hands full with three little ones at home, but they don’t seem to mind at all.

Erin revealed that her husband, Chad, has always loved the name Hope, so that is why they went with it for the middle name. They already have two children son Carson, two, and daughter Brooklyn, 14 months. Erin revealed that one thing she is really looking forward to is seeing all of the siblings together because Carson is already a great big brother. She said he even plays with the baby dolls and rocks them or feeds them. It sounds like he will really enjoy having a baby around all the time. Erin shared that Brooklyn doesn’t quite understand what is going on just yet. Hopefully, she will embrace the new baby the way that Carson did her.

The fans love getting to know the Bates family on their show Bringing Up Bates. They are a very large family like the Duggars of 19 Kids and Counting and happen to be really good friends with them as well. There has always been some speculation that one of the Duggars would end up courting a Bates, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Life is too short to be anything but HAPPY! ☺️ I've never been busier, and I don't think I've ever been happier! ????????‍♀️????????????????#mommylove #mybabies PC: @kgbates2000 A post shared by Chad & Erin (bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Are you excited to hear that Chad and Erin Paine have a little girl on the way? Do you enjoy watching the Bates family on Bringing Up Bates on UP? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of this show on UP on Thursday nights.

[Featured Image by Chad and Erin Paine/Instagram]