Watch: Rick Ross Taunts Birdman, Demands He Pays Lil Wayne His Money

Rick Ross has doubled down on his demands that Birdman pays Lil Wayne the money he allegedly owes. Lil Wayne’s fans have blamed the Cash Money CEO for the Tha Carter V delays and Rick Ross has repeatedly backed the 35-year-old rapper during his ongoing litigation with Birdman and Cash Money records.

The Maybach Music boss does not seem phased by Birdman’s threats and stated that the Cash Money CEO is five years late paying his son. Rick Ross is not financially tied to Lil Wayne and seems like his feud with Birdman is the morality of the situation.

Lil Wayne almost reached his breaking point last year when he sent an emotional tweet expressing how he felt: “I AM NOW DEFENSELESS and mentally DEFEATED,” the Hip Hop legend wrote. He went on to announce his retirement but fans and fellow rap artist encouraged him to fight on.

In the video, which you can watch below, Rick Ross wonders what it will take for Birdman to pay Lil Wayne his money stating the following via Hot New Hip Hop: “It just ran across my mind. And I said, ‘damn, I wonder if Birdman paid that man yet?’ Pay that man.” He continues, “Pay that man. Man, that man sold a million his first week. God damn, what a ni**a [got to] do to get his money?

Rick Ross states in the video that he knows of many artists who have not been paid because of Birdman. The “Aston Martin Music” rapper then recalled when the Cash Money boss offered him a $15 million deal but stated that he later recanted the offer because it would have been a “death sentence” if he had not been paid the agreed funds.

In his latest hit album, Rick Ross fired shots at Birdman on the song titled “Idols Become Rivals.” Ross also wrote an Instagram post supporting Lil Wayne and praising his contributions to the Hip Hop genre. Rozay stated that he could not in good conscience ignore what Birdman has allegedly done to his star artist Lil Wayne.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

Lil Wayne responded telling Rick Ross that the heartfelt support motivated him to get back on the mic.

Lil Wayne is primarily responsible for bringing mega stars Nicki Minaj and Drake under the Cash Money umbrella. He has also delivered several multi-platinum albums for the label. Both Drake and Nicki have praised Lil Wayne for his mentorship and will likely follow the Hollygrove rapper if he is to split from Cash Money.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]