Ben Affleck Groping Scandal: Ex Jennifer Garner ‘Heartbroken’ And Seen With Actor Looking Tense

Jennifer Garner and her estranged husband, actor Ben Affleck, had seemed to be finding their way through their divorce amicably and with little tension, despite the initial nanny scandal of 2015 that caused a bit of a media frenzy surrounding Affleck.

The actor has since begun a new romance with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, and Garner has been spotted up until recently looking happy with her children and even in the company of Ben’s mother, looking cheerful.

That smile has been tough to spot lately, following allegations against Ben Affleck, by Hillarie Burton, claiming that the Argo star groped her prior to dating Jennifer Garner. Burton called Affleck out via Twitter after the actor spoke out against Harvey Weinstein.

As Hollywood Life reminds, Ben stated he was “saddened and angry” over the “sickening” sexual assault and harassment allegations posed against Harvey by over 30 women.

Since the One Tree Hill actress fired back allegations at Ben, Garner’s ex has fessed up and apologized to Burton.

Sources are now stating that Jennifer Garner is “heartbroken” over the scandal and is fearful as to how the recent events are affecting their three children, Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel. A recent sighting of Ben and Jen is almost enough to determine that tensions are now high between the amicable exes who are doing their best to raise their three children jointly, despite the dramatic events that have taken place over the past two years.

The estranged couple were most recently spotted on October 15 with all three children, during which was likely to be a fun weekend trip. As the publication notes, the two looked “stiff” and Garner had a stern and serious look on her face while she spoke with Ben. The actor seemed to comfort Jen by placing his hand on her arm, as the Daily Mail relays.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday amid allegations the actor groped several women https://t.co/pqk4JEBKSs pic.twitter.com/Bk6M6JhvZA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 13, 2017

Prior to this, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had met up after Ben had picked their daughters up from school on October 12, which was just after Burton made allegations against the actor. On that occasion, the estranged couple hugged. Perhaps, the reality of the situation has now set in and is taking its toll on the mother of three.

Jennifer Garner is not happy with the negative news surrounding her ex Ben Affleck. https://t.co/aegxfvfs0Q pic.twitter.com/mobmVUS4Sx — E! News (@enews) October 12, 2017

As stated, a source shares that the Alias actress is now “heartbroken” over the “horrible things” that have been said about Affleck and that Jen is also “embarrassed” for her ex-husband, while also sharing “fears” that Ben’s past “may haunt their children.”

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]