‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Misconduct: ‘I Felt Completely Powerless’

Actress Lena Headey of Game of Thrones is the latest actress to accuse fallen filmmaker Harvey Weinstein of being sexually inappropriate toward her.

In a stunning set of tweets published Tuesday, the 44-year-old performer shared two separate interactions she apparently had with Weinstein, with the first taking place at the premiere of The Brothers Grimm at the 62nd Venice Film Festival in 2005.

“I met Harvey Weinstein there,” Headey expressed, “[and] at one point, Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the [waterfront].”

“I walked down with him,” she continued, “and he stopped and made some [sort of] suggestive comment [with] a gesture.”

While surprised at his actions, Headey admits she laughed Harvey off, thinking of his move to be nothing more than “a joke.”

“I said something like, ‘oh, come on mate! It’d be like kissing my dad!'” Lena went on.

Weinstein seemed to take offense at Headey’s response, as Headey’s next line claims that she was “never [invited to appear] in any other Miramax film.”

Years later, according to Lena, the two met again in Los Angeles, although Headey assumed that their past meeting would lead Weinstein to fully understand that she wanted their relationship to remain professional.

“I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I laughed and said never in a million years,” she wrote.

Despite the brush-off, Headey alleges that Harvey did, in fact, make another move to make their relationship more personal following a meeting over breakfast.

“We ate breakfast [and] we talked about films [and] film making,” Headey wrote.

“He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal. Then, he went to the loo.”

When Harvey returned, he mentioned to Lena that he had a script she might be interested in, inside of his hotel room.

“We walked to the lift,” Headey said, “and the energy shifted. My whole body went into high alert.”

On a whim, Lena claims she reiterated to Weinstein that she did not want anything more than a professional relationship with him.

“Please don’t think I got in [this elevator] for any other reason. Nothing is going to happen,” Lena expressed in her letter.

Headey says her response infuriated Harvey into silence.

“We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, marching me to his room [without saying] a word. I felt completely powerless.”

Harvey then allegedly used his key card to open his hotel room door, to no avail, which made him even angrier.

“He [then] walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet,” she continued, “[all while] grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm.”

After paying for a ride for Lena, Harvey warned the actress not to repeat any of what occurred to anyone, including her manager or agent.

“I got into my car,” she went on, “and cried.”

Read Lena Headey’s full account against Harvey Weinstein below.

Reps for Harvey Weinstein have not yet commented on Lena Headey’s story.

